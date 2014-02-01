Leeds United 5-1 Huddersfield Town

Match ends, Leeds United 5, Huddersfield Town 1.
Ross McCormack scored a hat-trick as Leeds thrashed Huddersfield amid confusion over who was United's boss.
Manager Brian McDermott was reportedly sacked on Friday but the club have since said he remains in charge.
McCormack scored twice from close range and also converted Cameron Stewart's cross to complete his treble.
Jimmy Kebe finished from McCormack's pass and Alex Mowatt chipped in a fifth goal after Daniel Ward had given the visitors the lead with a low strike.
Cagliari owner Massimo Cellino has made an attempt to buy a 75% controlling stake in Leeds, subject to the deal being approved by the Football League, with the Italian wanting to appoint a new person in charge.
Assistant manager Nigel Gibbs took control of first-team affairs after McDermott reportedly received a phone call on Friday night informing him that he had been dismissed.
With the Elland Road fans chanting their support for McDermott throughout, Leeds looked determined to win the game for their manager as they demolished their Yorkshire rivals.
It was not a good start for the hosts though as Ward fired a crisp finish beyond Paddy Kenny from the left to deepen Leeds' misery.
But led by captain McCormack, who spoke in favour of McDermott on Friday, Leeds ended an eight-match winless run to give a supportive home crowd something to cheer about.
McCormack committed his future to the Whites after a bid from Cardiff was turned down on Friday and he responded in fine style to take his season goal-tally to 22.
All of Leeds' goals were celebrated by songs of support for McDermott, who opted not to attend the match.
McCormack equalised from close range just before the break before putting Kebe through to make it 2-0 soon after the restart.
Rodolph Austin then crossed for McCormack, who tapped in his 50th Leeds goal, before he completed his treble from Cameron Stewart's cross.
Mowatt chipped in a first senior goal from 20 yards to cap the victory.
However, the managerial saga then took another twist after the final whistle as Leeds released a statement on their website stating McDermott was still in charge.
Huddersfield manager Mark Robins:
"The disappointing thing for us is that we did well. We didn't take our chances and when they scored it really sent us reeling.
"The belief went from our back lads and it went throughout the side. It started to have a knock-on effect.
"We did well in the first half. The conditions were difficult for both teams but we had a foothold. We should have been out of sight."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Kenny
- 25ByramBooked at 44mins
- 15Warnock
- 8AustinBooked at 79minsSubstituted forBrownat 90+2'minutes
- 4Lees
- 5Pearce
- 6Murphy
- 36MowattSubstituted forTongeat 87'minutes
- 44McCormack
- 38Kebe
- 28Stewart
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 10Hunt
- 17Brown
- 18Tonge
- 22Wootton
- 26Poleon
- 33Cairns
Huddersfield
- 1Smithies
- 2Woods
- 3DixonSubstituted forLolleyat 70'minutes
- 15WallaceBooked at 89mins
- 39Gerrard
- 27Smith
- 8Clayton
- 10GobernSubstituted forScannellat 61'minutes
- 11Ward
- 21WellsSubstituted forPatersonat 75'minutes
- 4Norwood
Substitutes
- 5Clarke
- 7Scannell
- 13Bennett
- 16Southern
- 17Paterson
- 18Lolley
- 38Holmes
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 31,103
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 5, Huddersfield Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Michael Brown replaces Rodolph Austin.
Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).
Booking
Murray Wallace (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Huddersfield Town).
Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Michael Tonge replaces Alex Mowatt.
Attempt missed. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jimmy Kébé.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Attempt blocked. Martin Paterson (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Scannell.
Adam Clayton (Huddersfield Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Anthony Gerrard went off injured after Huddersfield Town had used all subs.
Delay in match Anthony Gerrard (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 5, Huddersfield Town 1. Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Murphy.
Sean Scannell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Anthony Gerrard (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).
Attempt blocked. Adam Clayton (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Foul by Adam Clayton (Huddersfield Town).
Sam Byram (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Daniel Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Calum Woods.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Martin Paterson replaces Nahki Wells.
Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 4, Huddersfield Town 1. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Stewart with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sam Byram.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley replaces Paul Dixon.
Adam Clayton (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Mowatt (Leeds United).
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Kébé (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Calum Woods (Huddersfield Town).
Luke Murphy (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Alex Smithies.