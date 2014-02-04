Match ends, Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1.
Fulham 0-1 Sheffield Utd (aet)
Fulham's miserable season continued as they were knocked out of the FA Cup in extra time by League One Sheffield United.
Shaun Miller's last-minute header in the fourth-round replay helped the Blades progress in dramatic style.
United shaded the first half, with Jamie Murphy heading just wide.
Fulham barely threatened, with Bob Harris's free-kick going narrowly over for the Blades, who left it until the 119th minute to seal victory.
After slumping to the bottom of the Premier League table last weekend, the Cottagers' misery was extended following a lacklustre display against opponents stuck in the relegation zone two divisions below them.
Both managers named much-changed sides, with the Blades edging a turgid affair early on as John Brayford fired narrowly over after picking up a loose ball, before Murphy directed a header wide.
There was little entertainment to be found after the interval either with Harris, who had survived claims for a second booking for a late tackle on Josh Passley, curling over from a set-piece.
The first meeting was drawn 1-1, and it seemed nothing was going to separate the teams as the tie edged towards a penalty shootout - Brayford and Fulham's Pajtim Kasami failing in their attempts to break the deadlock in extra time.
Instead, Miller stooped to flick in Harry Maguire's towering header from a corner in the final seconds to embarrass the Cottagers and secure Nigel Clough's side a meeting with Preston North End or Nottingham Forest in the next round.
Fulham
Fulham
- 13Stockdale
- 46Passley
- 35AmorebietaBooked at 82mins
- 28ParkerSubstituted forSidwellat 69'minutesBooked at 105mins
- 5Hangeland
- 33Burn
- 8Kasami
- 43Tankovic
- 20RodallegaSubstituted forDejagahat 59'minutes
- 32Dempsey
- 11KacaniklicSubstituted forDuffat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 7Sidwell
- 14Karagounis
- 16Duff
- 24Dejagah
- 30David
- 37Christensen
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 4Brayford
- 3HarrisBooked at 39minsSubstituted forHillat 90'minutes
- 14McGinn
- 5Maguire
- 15Collins
- 7Flynn
- 17Coady
- 9PorterSubstituted forBaxterat 75'minutes
- 21ScougallSubstituted forMillerat 97'minutesBooked at 101mins
- 23Murphy
Substitutes
- 6Hill
- 11Baxter
- 12Miller
- 25Long
- 32Kennedy
- 36De Girolamo
- 42Dimaio
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 10,139
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1. Shaun Miller (Sheffield United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Maguire following a corner.
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jose Baxter with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Steve Sidwell.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt missed. Pajtim Kasami (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Damien Duff.
Damien Duff (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Brede Hangeland.
Muamer Tankovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Pajtim Kasami (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steve Sidwell.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Joshua Passley (Fulham).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Damien Duff (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Pajtim Kasami (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Pajtim Kasami (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Hill (Sheffield United).
Second Half Extra Time begins Fulham 0, Sheffield United 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Fulham 0, Sheffield United 0.
Fernando Amorebieta (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Sheffield United).
Booking
Steve Sidwell (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steve Sidwell (Fulham).
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Damien Duff (Fulham).
Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Shaun Miller (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua Passley (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Sheffield United).
Foul by Joshua Passley (Fulham).
Shaun Miller (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Matthew Hill.
Attempt saved. John Brayford (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen McGinn.
Foul by Joshua Passley (Fulham).
Matthew Hill (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Shaun Miller replaces Stefan Scougall because of an injury.