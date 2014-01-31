Transfer Deadline Day: Dimitar Berbatov joins Monaco on loan

Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov has joined Ligue 1 club Monaco on loan until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Bulgarian, who is out of contract this summer, has scored five goals in 19 games this season.

Berbatov was linked with a return to his former club Tottenham but will see out the season in the French league.

Monaco are likely to be without striker Radamel Falcao, signed in May for a reported £50m, until next season after he sustained a serious knee injury.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov has scored 19 goals in 51 Premier League appearances for Fulham since leaving Old Trafford in August 2012.

The Cottagers, who have signed Greece striker Konstantinos Mitroglou for about £11m and Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby on loan, are 19th in the table, two points from safety.

Monaco, meanwhile, are second in Ligue 1, six points adrift of Paris St-Germain.

Defender Philippe Senderos has joined Berbatov in leaving Fulham.

The Switzerland international, 28, has joined Valencia on a permanent transfer.

Fulham did not reveal whether there was a fee involved in a statement posted on the club's website.

"The club would like to thank Philippe for his service and wish him well for the future," it read.

Senderos joined Fulham in June 2010 on a free transfer from Arsenal following loan spells at Everton and AC Milan and made 68 appearances for the club.

Valencia, 10th in La Liga, are away to leaders Barcelona on Saturday.