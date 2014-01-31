Transfer Deadline Day: Molde sign Bjorn Sigurdarson from Wolves

Norwegian top-flight side Molde have signed Wolves forward Bjorn Sigurdarson on a one-year loan deal.

The Iceland international returns to the Tippeligaen after scoring 17 goals during three years with Lillestrom.

Sigurdarson then joined Wolves for £2.4m, but has struggled to make an impact in England, netting just seven times in 55 league appearances.

The 22-year-old has not played since December's 3-3 League One draw with Rotherham United.