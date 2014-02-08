Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Bournemouth 2.
Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Bournemouth
-
Bournemouth fought back from two-goals down to draw with Championship strugglers Bolton at the Reebok Stadium.
Lee Chung-yong fired into the roof of the net to give the home side the lead, before Lukas Jutkiewicz made it 2-0 with a half-volley.
Lewis Grabban halved the deficit soon after Jutkiewicz's goal with a long-range strike.
The Cherries then secured a deserved point in the second half when Simon Francis headed in.
It was another disappointing result for Bolton boss Dougie Freedman, and the final whistle was greeted with boos by the home fans.
The Trotters are now without a win in seven league games and are 19th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.
For much of the first half, Bolton had been control and when Lee smashed in from Mark Davies's pass, it was a lead they deserved.
It got even better when a hopeful long ball by Alex Baptiste was controlled by Jutkiewicz and the on-loan Middlesbrough striker's sweetly struck half-volley flew into the net.
The two-goal advantage was short lived as Grabban rifled home with a 30-yard strike and Bournemouth almost equalised early in the second half, but Steve Cook's header went just wide.
However, the visitors were level just after the hour mark when Francis headed beyond Adam Bogdan from Ian Harte's corner.
The away side finished the game strongly and were unlucky not to take all three points as Yann Kermorgant's clever heel flick forced a good save out of Bogdan, who then denied Tokelo Rantie one-on-one.
Bolton manager Dougie Freedman:
"I think there are long-term scars at the football club with certain players here and I think we need to try and shake them off and move on.
"We need stronger characters. It's a setback but it's not the end of the world.
"I picked a very attacking team and I thought in the first 35 minutes we were value for money and two-nil up.
"But when any setback comes our way it affects us big style and that's what happened today."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:
"I felt we deserved to win. I was disappointed that we didn't take all three points.
"It's mixed emotions for me because when you're 2-0 down you're delighted to come back and get anything. But for the majority of the game I think we passed the ball better than Bolton, dominated possession and had more chances so it was a strange game.
"We took a couple of heavy beatings early on in the season and didn't respond well to chasing games.
"I think that we've learnt from that. I think we are a better side now and we showed good maturity today not to panic and try and chase the game early."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 1Bogdan
- 15Baptiste
- 5ReamBooked at 75mins
- 16DaviesSubstituted forKamaraat 58'minutes
- 4Mills
- 12Knight
- 17TrotterSubstituted forMoritzat 72'minutes
- 6Spearing
- 29Jutkiewicz
- 7EaglesSubstituted forDannsat 83'minutes
- 27Lee
Substitutes
- 11Hall
- 14Moritz
- 18Danns
- 21Pratley
- 24Lonergan
- 33White
- 44Kamara
Bournemouth
- 42Camp
- 2FrancisBooked at 81mins
- 14Harte
- 8Arter
- 5Elphick
- 3S Cook
- 30Ritchie
- 32O'Kane
- 9GrabbanSubstituted forMacDonaldat 90+4'minutes
- 4SurmanSubstituted forRantieat 66'minutes
- 7PughSubstituted forKermorgantat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Allsop
- 10Pitman
- 15A Smith
- 16MacDonald
- 18Kermorgant
- 20Fraser
- 28Rantie
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 14,336
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Bournemouth 2.
Offside, Bournemouth. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Tokelo Rantie is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Shaun MacDonald replaces Lewis Grabban.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Attempt blocked. André Moritz (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neil Danns.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Mills with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Attempt missed. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jay Spearing.
Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Mills (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Alex Baptiste (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Medo with a cross.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth).
Tim Ream (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André Moritz.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Neil Danns replaces Chris Eagles.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Simon Francis (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
Chris Eagles (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Medo.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Zat Knight.
Attempt blocked. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Mills with a headed pass.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Matt Ritchie.
Attempt saved. Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant with a through ball.
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Medo (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Bournemouth. Eunan O'Kane tries a through ball, but Tokelo Rantie is caught offside.
Booking
Tim Ream (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tim Ream (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Bournemouth. Harry Arter tries a through ball, but Tokelo Rantie is caught offside.
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz replaces Liam Trotter.
Foul by Ian Harte (Bournemouth).