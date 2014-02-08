Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Leeds United 2.
Yeovil Town 1-2 Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
Leeds United recovered from a goal down to beat hosts Yeovil and secure only their second win in 10 games.
Ishmael Miller headed Yeovil, who are bottom of the Championship, in front, but failed to extend his side's advantage when he missed a penalty.
Leeds equalised when Ross McCormack curled in an excellent 22-yard strike.
And the visiting side's winner came when Stephen Warnock's 40-yard free-kick was caught by the wind and flew over goalkeeper Marek Stech.
The defeat was Yeovil's seventh in their past eight Championship games, while the visitors will be setting their sights on the play-off positions.
Manager Brian McDermott was back in the Leeds dugout after missing the 5-1 win over Huddersfield amid confusion over his position, with the Elland Road club in the midst of a proposed takeover.
But the visitors went behind when Miller scored his third goal in as many league games, heading home at the near post following a corner.
The home side were playing with a strong wind behind them and almost went further ahead when a clearance by goalkeeper Paddy Kenny was charged down by Joel Grant before drifting over.
Leeds rarely threatened until McCormack found himself with a clear sight of goal only to send an attempted chip straight at Stech.
And it almost got worse for the visitors but, after Sam Byram fouled Kevin Dawson, Miller skied his spot-kick.
The miss was punished almost immediately after the break as Leeds took control of the match.
Stech, now kicking with the wind against him, struggled to get any distance on his clearance and the ball fell for McCormack, who curled in a delightful strike.
The wind also played a part in the second Leeds goal as Warnock's long-range free-kick was misjudged by Stech and flew in.
Jimmy Kebe shot over when clean through and McCormack had a shot saved as Leeds went close to adding to their lead in a dominant second half.
Yeovil manager Gary Johnson:
"We've got to move onto the next game and not try to drag them down too far.
"The first half was really in our favour and we really should have gone in 2-0 up. In the second half it was in their favour and unfortunately we made the mistakes they didn't into the wind.
"Marek Stech has been a great goalkeeper over the weeks and years but for him I'd put them down as two mistakes. We had only just said in the dressing room not to let that missed penalty affect us."
Leeds manager Brian McDermott:
"What we want to avoid now is drama off the pitch. On the pitch we want drama but if we can avoid that for the last 17 games I'll be very happy.
"From what I can gather [prospective owner Massimo Cellino] is coming to the game against Brighton. Hopefully we will sit down and have a conversation and maybe a meal together and see where we go from there.
"I've had one meeting with [Cellino] when we sat down and talked but he knows what an important club Leeds United is and what it is all about."
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 1Stech
- 2Ayling
- 3McAllister
- 31LundstramSubstituted forHayterat 89'minutes
- 5Webster
- 15Duffy
- 7DawsonSubstituted forLawrenceat 83'minutes
- 4EdwardsBooked at 67mins
- 13Moore
- 27Miller
- 23GrantSubstituted forMorganat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hayter
- 10Foley
- 11Lawrence
- 18Lanzoni
- 24Dunn
- 26Ofori-Twumasi
- 29Morgan
Leeds
- 1Kenny
- 25Byram
- 15Warnock
- 8AustinBooked at 51mins
- 4Lees
- 5Pearce
- 6Murphy
- 36MowattSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 44McCormack
- 38Kebe
- 28Stewart
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 10Hunt
- 16Pugh
- 17Brown
- 20Smith
- 22Wootton
- 33Cairns
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 7,984
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Leeds United 2.
Attempt missed. James Hayter (Yeovil Town) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Jason Pearce.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Shane Duffy tries a through ball, but James Hayter is caught offside.
Foul by Matt Smith (Leeds United).
Shane Duffy (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matt Smith (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. James Hayter replaces John Lundstram.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Leeds United).
Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Kébé (Leeds United).
Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Marek Stech.
Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Adam Morgan replaces Joel Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Tom Lawrence replaces Kevin Dawson.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Kébé (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Murphy.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Stewart (Leeds United) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Luke Murphy.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Murphy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Attempt missed. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Byram.
Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick Kenny.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Jamie McAllister tries a through ball, but Luke Ayling is caught offside.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.
Offside, Leeds United. Luke Murphy tries a through ball, but Jimmy Kébé is caught offside.
Booking
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town).
Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Warnock with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town).