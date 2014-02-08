Match ends, Reading 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Reading 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
-
In-form Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a comfortable win over 10-man Reading.
Reading centre-back Alex Pearce was sent off in the ninth minute for bringing down striker Benik Afobe and Chris Maguire slotted home the resulting penalty.
The Owls made it 2-0 when Afobe scored from close range for his first goal since joining on loan from Arsenal.
Jeremy Helan went close to making it 3-0 but was denied by Alex McCarthy.
Reading had won four of their previous five fixtures but faced an uphill battle after Pearce's early dismissal.
The centre-back had already been troubled by the pace of Afobe and, after the Gunners loanee had burst past him yet again, Pearce clumsily bundled over the striker.
Referee Keith Hill awarded a penalty and straight red card for Pearce, while Maguire kept his nerve and drilled the spot-kick past McCarthy.
Wednesday have lost only twice in 14 outings since Stuart Gray stepped in to replace Dave Jones in December and they could have extended their advantage when Kieran Lee had a shot well blocked by Chris Gunter.
In the 58th minute, McCarthy fumbled Maguire's tame shot and Afobe followed up to tuck home.
It could have been 3-0 soon after but McCarthy tipped a Helan shot on to his near post and away to safety.
Reading manager Nigel Adkins:
"There's only one talking point in the game. The referee, wrongly in my opinion, sent off our centre-half.
"Having looked at the video footage, I'm not sure it's even a penalty. Alex said he didn't touch him. Okay, the referee gives a penalty, but there's no way it should have been a red card.
"I've got a group of players who have put in another hard shift and it's a shame for them because we have had good momentum lately."
Sheffield Wednesday manager Stuart Gray:
"I thought it was the correct decision. Perhaps we had a bit of luck in the first five minutes, when they missed their two chances, but I thought we dominated after that.
"I'm grateful to Arsenal for letting us have Afobe. He's got real talent and caused Reading a lot of problems with his pace and power.
"It was a collective team performance. With a bit better finishing, we could have finished them off earlier."
Line-ups
Reading
- 21McCarthy
- 2Gunter
- 37Obita
- 23WilliamsSubstituted forGuthrieat 65'minutes
- 17Gorkss
- 5PearceBooked at 9mins
- 12McCleary
- 16AkpanSubstituted forBlackmanat 65'minutes
- 9Le Fondre
- 7Pogrebnyak
- 11McAnuffBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Federici
- 3Kelly
- 19Robson-Kanu
- 20Guthrie
- 22Blackman
- 25Taylor
- 35Hector
Sheff Wed
- 1Kirkland
- 22Palmer
- 17HelanBooked at 68mins
- 20Lee
- 32LleraBooked at 52mins
- 19Mattock
- 18MaguireBooked at 42minsSubstituted forNuhiuat 78'minutes
- 6Semedo
- 28AfobeSubstituted forLaveryat 73'minutes
- 16McCabeBooked at 13minsSubstituted forAntonioat 45'minutes
- 10Maghoma
Substitutes
- 7Antonio
- 21Corry
- 24Floro
- 25Lavery
- 26Martinez
- 27McPhail
- 34Nuhiu
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 19,772
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
Attempt missed. Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Reading).
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.
Attempt saved. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhiu.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Attempt missed. Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Garath McCleary.
Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading).
Michail Antonio (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Obita (Reading).
Michail Antonio (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Miguel Ángel Llera.
Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).
Miguel Ángel Llera (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josè Semedo (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeremy Helan following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Chris Maguire.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Chris Kirkland tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Offside, Reading. Danny Guthrie tries a through ball, but Adam Le Fondre is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Caolan Lavery replaces Benik Afobe.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Jobi McAnuff.
Booking
Jeremy Helan (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nick Blackman (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jeremy Helan (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Maguire.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Danny Guthrie replaces Daniel Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Nick Blackman replaces Hope Akpan.
Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).
Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jeremy Helan (Sheffield Wednesday) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Joe Mattock.
Foul by Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading).
Joe Mattock (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.