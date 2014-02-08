Reading 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have lost just twice under manager Stuart Gray

In-form Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a comfortable win over 10-man Reading.

Reading centre-back Alex Pearce was sent off in the ninth minute for bringing down striker Benik Afobe and Chris Maguire slotted home the resulting penalty.

The Owls made it 2-0 when Afobe scored from close range for his first goal since joining on loan from Arsenal.

Jeremy Helan went close to making it 3-0 but was denied by Alex McCarthy.

Reading had won four of their previous five fixtures but faced an uphill battle after Pearce's early dismissal.

Post-match: Wednesday manager Gray

The centre-back had already been troubled by the pace of Afobe and, after the Gunners loanee had burst past him yet again, Pearce clumsily bundled over the striker.

Referee Keith Hill awarded a penalty and straight red card for Pearce, while Maguire kept his nerve and drilled the spot-kick past McCarthy.

Wednesday have lost only twice in 14 outings since Stuart Gray stepped in to replace Dave Jones in December and they could have extended their advantage when Kieran Lee had a shot well blocked by Chris Gunter.

In the 58th minute, McCarthy fumbled Maguire's tame shot and Afobe followed up to tuck home.

It could have been 3-0 soon after but McCarthy tipped a Helan shot on to his near post and away to safety.

Reading manager Nigel Adkins:

"There's only one talking point in the game. The referee, wrongly in my opinion, sent off our centre-half.

"Having looked at the video footage, I'm not sure it's even a penalty. Alex said he didn't touch him. Okay, the referee gives a penalty, but there's no way it should have been a red card.

"I've got a group of players who have put in another hard shift and it's a shame for them because we have had good momentum lately."

Sheffield Wednesday manager Stuart Gray:

"I thought it was the correct decision. Perhaps we had a bit of luck in the first five minutes, when they missed their two chances, but I thought we dominated after that.

"I'm grateful to Arsenal for letting us have Afobe. He's got real talent and caused Reading a lot of problems with his pace and power.

"It was a collective team performance. With a bit better finishing, we could have finished them off earlier."