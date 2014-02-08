Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Hartlepool United 2.
Dagenham & Redbridge 0-2 Hartlepool United
Luke Williams scored his first goal in 17 months as Hartlepool United saw off Dagenham and Redbridge in League Two.
On-loan striker Williams grabbed his first goal for the club with a deflected strike to open the scoring.
And Andy Monkhouse poked home his sixth of the campaign late on to ensure Dagenham's first defeat in three games.
The visitors had been on a poor run, taking four points from six games, but they are now within nine points of the play-offs, one behind the Daggers.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1Lewington
- 18Hoyte
- 26ConnorsSubstituted forShieldsat 84'minutes
- 8Ogogo
- 2Wilkinson
- 4DoeBooked at 30mins
- 7Elito
- 12D'Ath
- 9MurphySubstituted forAzeezat 75'minutes
- 41HinesBooked at 60mins
- 33NorrisSubstituted forDicksonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ilesanmi
- 5Saah
- 6Bingham
- 14Dickson
- 20Shields
- 27Azeez
- 30Seabright
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 19Richards
- 22HoldenBooked at 35mins
- 8Walton
- 5Collins
- 35Burgess
- 11Monkhouse
- 38Walker
- 33James
- 9HarewoodSubstituted forFranksat 71'minutes
- 18Williams
Substitutes
- 7Franks
- 10Poole
- 12Barmby
- 13Rafferty
- 14Compton
- 15Sweeney
- 23Rodney
- Referee:
- Steven Rushton
- Attendance:
- 3,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Hartlepool United 2.
Attempt saved. Medy Elito (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Hartlepool United 2. Andy Monkhouse (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Williams.
Attempt missed. Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Zavon Hines.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Sean Shields replaces Jack Connors.
Foul by Chris Dickson (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Adebayo Azeez (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Jordan Richards.
Foul by Lawson D'Ath (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Andy Monkhouse (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Chris Dickson replaces Luke Norris.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Adebayo Azeez replaces Rhys Murphy.
Attempt missed. Luke Wilkinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Andy Monkhouse.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Jordan Richards.
Attempt blocked. Medy Elito (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Marlon Harewood.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Hartlepool United 1. Luke Williams (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Scott Doe.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Scott Doe.
Attempt saved. Andy Monkhouse (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Rhys Murphy (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Luke Norris (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).
Booking
Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Lawson D'Ath (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).