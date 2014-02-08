Dagenham & Redbridge 0-2 Hartlepool United

Luke Williams scored his first goal in 17 months as Hartlepool United saw off Dagenham and Redbridge in League Two.

On-loan striker Williams grabbed his first goal for the club with a deflected strike to open the scoring.

And Andy Monkhouse poked home his sixth of the campaign late on to ensure Dagenham's first defeat in three games.

The visitors had been on a poor run, taking four points from six games, but they are now within nine points of the play-offs, one behind the Daggers.