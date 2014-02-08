League Two
Dag & Red0Hartlepool2

Dagenham & Redbridge 0-2 Hartlepool United

Luke Williams scored his first goal in 17 months as Hartlepool United saw off Dagenham and Redbridge in League Two.

On-loan striker Williams grabbed his first goal for the club with a deflected strike to open the scoring.

And Andy Monkhouse poked home his sixth of the campaign late on to ensure Dagenham's first defeat in three games.

The visitors had been on a poor run, taking four points from six games, but they are now within nine points of the play-offs, one behind the Daggers.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 1Lewington
  • 18Hoyte
  • 26ConnorsSubstituted forShieldsat 84'minutes
  • 8Ogogo
  • 2Wilkinson
  • 4DoeBooked at 30mins
  • 7Elito
  • 12D'Ath
  • 9MurphySubstituted forAzeezat 75'minutes
  • 41HinesBooked at 60mins
  • 33NorrisSubstituted forDicksonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Saah
  • 6Bingham
  • 14Dickson
  • 20Shields
  • 27Azeez
  • 30Seabright

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 19Richards
  • 22HoldenBooked at 35mins
  • 8Walton
  • 5Collins
  • 35Burgess
  • 11Monkhouse
  • 38Walker
  • 33James
  • 9HarewoodSubstituted forFranksat 71'minutes
  • 18Williams

Substitutes

  • 7Franks
  • 10Poole
  • 12Barmby
  • 13Rafferty
  • 14Compton
  • 15Sweeney
  • 23Rodney
Referee:
Steven Rushton
Attendance:
3,357

Match Stats

Home TeamDag & RedAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Hartlepool United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Hartlepool United 2.

Attempt saved. Medy Elito (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Hartlepool United 2. Andy Monkhouse (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Williams.

Attempt missed. Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Franks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Zavon Hines.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Sean Shields replaces Jack Connors.

Foul by Chris Dickson (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Adebayo Azeez (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Jordan Richards.

Foul by Lawson D'Ath (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Andy Monkhouse (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Chris Dickson replaces Luke Norris.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Adebayo Azeez replaces Rhys Murphy.

Attempt missed. Luke Wilkinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Andy Monkhouse.

Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Jordan Richards.

Attempt blocked. Medy Elito (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Marlon Harewood.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Hartlepool United 1. Luke Williams (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Scott Doe.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Scott Doe.

Attempt saved. Andy Monkhouse (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Rhys Murphy (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Luke Norris (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).

Booking

Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Zavon Hines (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Lawson D'Ath (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield301510548272155
2Scunthorpe301313442281452
3Oxford Utd301312540241651
4Rochdale29155946341250
5Burton2914873328550
6Fleetwood281531045331248
7Southend29138836251147
8Newport2610973530539
9Dag & Red30109113738-139
10Plymouth29109102731-439
11Hartlepool30108123235-338
12Wimbledon30108123236-438
13Morecambe29108113338-538
14York31812113437-336
15Cheltenham2981293539-436
16Exeter2998123438-435
17Mansfield30811113240-835
18Accrington2889113238-633
19Portsmouth30712113443-933
20Bury28711103235-332
21Bristol Rovers29710122732-531
22Wycombe2979133238-630
23Torquay2878132841-1329
24Northampton2858152139-1823
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story