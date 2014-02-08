Match ends, Stranraer 2, Inverness CT 2.
Stranraer 2-2 Inverness CT
Billy McKay secured a Scottish Cup replay for Inverness as Stranraer were denied victory at Stair Park.
The Highlanders went in front when Aaron Doran fired home but Martin Grehan converted a penalty to level.
Jamie Longworth's powerful strike put the hosts ahead for the first time with 18 minutes remaining.
But McKay headed in from close-range to level the tie and the two sides will meet again at the Caledonian Stadium later this month.
Having secured a place in the League Cup final with victory on penalties against Hearts last week, Premiership side Inverness made the long journey to Stranraer seeking to preserve their interest in both domestic cup tournaments.
But it was the League One team who looked lively early on with Sean Winter and Longworth creating anxiety in the visitors' back line.
At the other end, Ross Draper headed straight at goalkeeper David Mitchell.
Two efforts from Steven Bell did not trouble Inverness keeper Dean Brill before the Stranraer player made an error that aided Doran's opener.
Bell missed his header from Graeme Shinnie's throw-in and Doran showed composure to curl the ball into the bottom corner.
But the game was level by the break. Grehan was fouled by Shinnie and proceeded to net from 12 yards.
Inverness captain Richie Foran made his return from injury after the break, making his first appearance since December by coming off the bench.
McKay threatened to put the visitors ahead only for Stranraer skipper Frank McKeown to throw himself in front of the shot.
Longworth set about putting the home side in front when he pounced on a loose header near the halfway line and and the forward moved upfield to fire home his 20th goal of the season.
But the match was soon level again as McKay nodded home a Foran cutback.
And, with no winner at Stair Park, the sides will meet again on 18 February.
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Mitchell
- 2Robertson
- 3Docherty
- 6Bell
- 4Rumsby
- 5McKeown
- 7Winter
- 8Gallagher
- 10LongworthSubstituted forFordeat 87'minutes
- 9Grehan
- 11StirlingSubstituted forMcKennaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McKenna
- 14McGregor
- 15Kinnaird
- 16Forde
- 17Borris
- 20Rafferty
Inverness CT
- 12Brill
- 2Raven
- 3ShinnieBooked at 45mins
- 8Draper
- 5Warren
- 6Meekings
- 15WatkinsSubstituted forForanat 58'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 16TanseyBooked at 49mins
- 7Mckay
- 4Vincent
- 10DoranSubstituted forWilliamsat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 9Foran
- 11Ross
- 14Devine
- 18Tremarco
- 19Williams
- 20Polworth
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 722
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 2, Inverness CT 2.
David Raven (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Grehan (Stranraer).
Foul by Richie Foran (Inverness CT).
Mark Docherty (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Richie Foran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Adam Forde replaces Jamie Longworth.
Booking
Richie Foran (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Billy McKay (Inverness CT).
(Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Sean Winter.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. David McKenna replaces Andrew Stirling.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Grant Gallagher.
Richie Foran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Grehan (Stranraer).
Hand ball by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, Inverness CT 2. Billy McKay (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Richie Foran.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 2, Inverness CT 1. Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Gary Warren (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Winter (Stranraer).
Foul by Richie Foran (Inverness CT).
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Danny Williams replaces Aaron Doran.
Attempt missed. Billy McKay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Martin Grehan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Winter (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Richie Foran replaces Marley Watkins.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Frank McKeown.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Frank McKeown (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Frank McKeown.
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.