Stranraer 2-2 Inverness CT

Billy McKay secured a Scottish Cup replay for Inverness as Stranraer were denied victory at Stair Park.

The Highlanders went in front when Aaron Doran fired home but Martin Grehan converted a penalty to level.

Jamie Longworth's powerful strike put the hosts ahead for the first time with 18 minutes remaining.

But McKay headed in from close-range to level the tie and the two sides will meet again at the Caledonian Stadium later this month.

Having secured a place in the League Cup final with victory on penalties against Hearts last week, Premiership side Inverness made the long journey to Stranraer seeking to preserve their interest in both domestic cup tournaments.

But it was the League One team who looked lively early on with Sean Winter and Longworth creating anxiety in the visitors' back line.

At the other end, Ross Draper headed straight at goalkeeper David Mitchell.

Two efforts from Steven Bell did not trouble Inverness keeper Dean Brill before the Stranraer player made an error that aided Doran's opener.

Bell missed his header from Graeme Shinnie's throw-in and Doran showed composure to curl the ball into the bottom corner.

But the game was level by the break. Grehan was fouled by Shinnie and proceeded to net from 12 yards.

Inverness captain Richie Foran made his return from injury after the break, making his first appearance since December by coming off the bench.

McKay threatened to put the visitors ahead only for Stranraer skipper Frank McKeown to throw himself in front of the shot.

Longworth set about putting the home side in front when he pounced on a loose header near the halfway line and and the forward moved upfield to fire home his 20th goal of the season.

But the match was soon level again as McKay nodded home a Foran cutback.

And, with no winner at Stair Park, the sides will meet again on 18 February.