Yevhen Konoplyanka: Liverpool move still possible - Rodgers

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says the club could still sign Dnipro winger Yevhen Konoplyanka in the summer.

A move for the Ukraine international, 24, fell through on the last day of the January transfer window when Dnipro's owner failed to sign the paperwork.

Asked if he would try again to sign Konoplyanka after the difficulties, Rodgers said: "If we feel he can improve us, we are a professional club.

"There will be a greater market to look at then but it wouldn't stop us."

Konoplyanka in focus Yevhen Konoplyanka has 35 caps for Ukraine and scored at Wembley in a 1-1 draw against England in September 2012.

He added: "It is of no consequence now. I don't focus on that. There is no point in me looking back."

Liverpool moved for the Dnipro player after another target, Basel's Mohamed Salah, chose to join Chelsea for £11m.

The Reds had agreed a deal with Konoplyanka but Dnipro's owner did not sign the paperwork.

"The club did everything possible to get the player in," said Rodgers.

"We had our chief scout and managing director and doctor out there to conclude the deal - and from our point of view, categorically [managing director] Ian Ayre did a brilliant job trying to negotiate.

"I've heard it mentioned the problem was about the money, but that was not a problem. It just wasn't to be.

"I feel really sorry for the player because he was obviously desperate to come but it's gone now and we will review it in the summer."