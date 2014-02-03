How Brazil star's shirt ended up in Carrick

Jimmy Crothers tells the story of how Brazilian star Josimar's number 13 shirt ended up in the County Antrim town of Carrickfergus after the 1986 World Cup.

The shirt was a prize in a ballot run for Northern Ireland kit man Derek McKinley's testimonial and Jimmy's father, who was chairman of Carrick Rangers, had the lucky ticket.

The match in Mexico between Brazil and Northern Ireland saw defender Josimar score a spectacular long-range goal past legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings who was playing his last match on his 41st birthday.