Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 3.
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Jamie Paterson scored twice as Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten league run to 13 matches with an excellent win at Huddersfield.
Paterson scored the opener in the 63rd minute when he headed in Danny Fox's cross.
His second was a sublime effort - a precision finish past goalkeeper Alex Smithies after weaving past several Terriers challenges.
Henderson made it 3-0 when he sidefooted in from eight yards.
It was Huddersfield's first home league defeat since mid-December. The result leaves the Yorkshire side in 14th, while Forest are fifth on 54 points - five behind second-placed Burnley.
The visitors were first to threaten when captain Andy Reid's curling free-kick into the box bounced inches wide, before Jack Hobbs did well to block Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells' angled shot.
Forest went close soon after the restart when Rafik Djebbour nodded Reid's cross wide. They finally took the lead when Paterson was more accurate with his headed effort, before the goalscorer added a brilliant second soon after - his seventh goal in nine games.
Billy Davies's side rubberstamped their fifth league win on the road this season when Henderson latched on to a rebound and tucked in from close range in the 88th minute.
Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies:
"I'm thinking about trying to get my injured players back as quickly as possible - that's my key priority.
"We're obviously frustrated about the quality we're missing.
"I'd certainly be more confident if we had that quality still in the squad and available, but unfortunately we've not.
"It's not an excuse, it's a fact. But we'll continue to do what we can. We lost Guy Moussi here to a calf injury, which is another blow, but that's what happens."
Huddersfield boss Mark Robins:
"It looked like a nil-nil for most of the game. We shot ourselves in the foot. We certainly didn't play well throughout the game and it was disappointing from that aspect.
"You could tell Forest were going for promotion and we're in mid-table.
"Forest were excellent, I've got to say that. They closed down well and worked harder than us."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Smithies
- 12Hammill
- 3Dixon
- 33Lynch
- 39Gerrard
- 27Smith
- 8ClaytonBooked at 59mins
- 6Hogg
- 9VaughanBooked at 20minsSubstituted forWardat 38'minutes
- 21WellsSubstituted forPatersonat 79'minutes
- 4NorwoodSubstituted forScannellat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Woods
- 5Clarke
- 7Scannell
- 11Ward
- 13Bennett
- 16Southern
- 17Paterson
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 15HalfordBooked at 72mins
- 13Fox
- 6MoussiSubstituted forJaraat 45'minutes
- 16Lascelles
- 25Hobbs
- 21Paterson
- 28Majewski
- 31CoxSubstituted forMackieat 84'minutes
- 19DjebbourSubstituted forHendersonat 68'minutes
- 11Reid
Substitutes
- 3Harding
- 5Collins
- 9Henderson
- 12Mackie
- 18Jara
- 27Derbyshire
- 29de Vries
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 13,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 3.
Attempt missed. Paul Dixon (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Adam Clayton (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest).
Daniel Ward (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 3. Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Radoslaw Majewski.
Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jamie Mackie replaces Simon Cox.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 2. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darius Henderson with a headed pass.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Daniel Fox.
Attempt blocked. Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gerrard.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Daniel Ward tries a through ball, but Martin Paterson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Martin Paterson replaces Nahki Wells.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andy Reid.
Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest).
Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Karl Darlow tries a through ball, but Darius Henderson is caught offside.
Hand ball by Anthony Gerrard (Huddersfield Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Booking
Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest).
Sean Scannell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Ward (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Oliver Norwood.
Attempt blocked. Paul Dixon (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Darius Henderson replaces Rafik Djebbour.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Andy Reid tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Radoslaw Majewski tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 1. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Fox with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
Booking
Adam Clayton (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.