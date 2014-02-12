Match ends, Fulham 2, Liverpool 3.
Fulham 2-3 Liverpool
Steven Gerrard scored a last-gasp penalty as Liverpool moved to within four points of the Premier League summit after a dramatic win at Fulham.
Kolo Toure's own goal gave the Cottagers a surprise lead before Daniel Sturridge levelled following Gerrard's delightful pass.
Kieran Richardson capitalised on poor defending by Martin Skrtel to restore bottom-of-the table Fulham's advantage.
But Philippe Coutinho equalised from 20 yards before Gerrard's penalty.
The spot-kick was awarded by referee Phil Dowd after Sascha Riether's clumsy stoppage-time challenge on Sturridge.
Gerrard's calm conversion gave Liverpool a fifth league win of the calendar year and ensures they remain in the mix for the title after an unbeaten start to 2014.
Yet this was anything but easy for the Reds as Fulham twice took the lead before crumbling in the closing stages.
In a reversal of Saturday's 5-1 victory over Arsenal, in which they were 2-0 up in the opening 10 minutes, Liverpool found themselves behind for the first time in an away match this year after Toure's early error.
The 32-year-old, standing on the edge of the six-yard area, horribly sliced Richardson's innocuous low cross beyond Simon Mignolet with just eight minutes played.
Toure's chaotic start to the match continued moments later when he flattened referee Dowd by running into him.
Fulham's previous two home league games had ended in 3-0 and 4-1 defeats at the hands of Southampton and Sunderland respectively.
But the Cottagers, thanks to the infectious enthusiasm of midfielder Lewis Holtby, carried on from where they left off in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday as they rattled their opponents.
Even before Toure's calamitous mistake, midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe had gone close after catching Liverpool's defence napping in the opening minute.
Indeed, in the opening half, Brendan Rodgers's side were a shadow of the one that had destroyed the Gunners a few days earlier. Even captain Gerrard was guilty of gifting the hosts possession.
With the Reds struggling to find any sort of rhythm, Darren Bent, back in Fulham's starting line-up following his last-gasp heroics at Old Trafford, spurned a glorious chance to double the lead from Richardson's tempting 32nd-minute cross.
And nine minutes later the Reds were level. Gerrard's delightful pass with the outside of his right boot sliced the home defence wide open and Sturridge kept his composure to score in off the post.
In an entertaining game, Luis Suarez was denied by the woodwork moments before Richardson put the hosts back in front from close range after a poor attempted clearance from Skrtel in the 63rd minute.
However, Fulham conceded their 57th top-flight goal of the season when Coutinho drilled home from just outside the area.
Soon after Fulham lost keeper Maarten Stekelenburg to injury before Gerrard's late heroics left Liverpool's travelling support in raptures - and their hosts another match closer to the Championship.
Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen:
"I definitely think we deserved a point We actually played quite well, were well organised, we didn't let them settle into a rhythm.
"Out of a nothing ball, Gerrard made a pass with the quality he's got and they stuck it in the net so you have to start again.
"The penalty was just a silly challenge that should not have been made by Sascha.
"The first thing he admitted when he walked in the dressing room was: 'Sorry, I shouldn't have done it'."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 1StekelenburgSubstituted forStockdaleat 76'minutes
- 27RietherBooked at 50mins
- 4HeitingaBooked at 90mins
- 33Burn
- 3Riise
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6KvistBooked at 9mins
- 7Sidwell
- 15RichardsonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forKacaniklicat 71'minutes
- 10Holtby
- 39Bent
Substitutes
- 5Hangeland
- 8Kasami
- 11Kacaniklic
- 13Stockdale
- 16Duff
- 21Cole
- 28Parker
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 38Flanagan
- 37Skrtel
- 4K Touré
- 20Cissokho
- 10CoutinhoBooked at 56minsSubstituted forAggerat 90+2'minutes
- 8GerrardBooked at 90mins
- 14HendersonBooked at 77mins
- 31SterlingSubstituted forVilaca Teixeiraat 82'minutes
- 15Sturridge
- 7Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 5Agger
- 9Iago Aspas
- 12Moses
- 24Allen
- 34Kelly
- 53Vilaca Teixeira
- Referee:
- Phil Dowd
- Attendance:
- 25,375
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Liverpool 3.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Holtby (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Tunnicliffe.
Attempt missed. João Teixeira (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Daniel Agger replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Booking
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Liverpool 3. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Johnny Heitinga (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sascha Riether (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Liverpool).
Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool).
Steve Sidwell (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. João Teixeira (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Holtby (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suarez.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. João Teixeira replaces Raheem Sterling.
Foul by Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool).
William Kvist (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Darren Bent (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. David Stockdale replaces Maarten Stekelenburg because of an injury.
Delay in match Maarten Stekelenburg (Fulham) because of an injury.
Foul by Luis Suarez (Liverpool).
Maarten Stekelenburg (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Liverpool 2. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Alexander Kacaniklic replaces Kieran Richardson.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suarez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Holtby (Fulham).
Booking
Kieran Richardson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Liverpool 1. Kieran Richardson (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Arne Riise (Fulham).
Luis Suarez (Liverpool) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Aly Cissokho.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Dan Burn.