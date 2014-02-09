Premier League predictions: Lawro v You Me At Six's Josh Franceschi
-
- From the section Football
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.
His opponent for the next round of Premier League fixtures is You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi.
Franceschi, whose band are top of the UK album charts with their fourth offering, Cavalier Youth, says he has been an Arsenal fan since he was six months old, when his dad took him to his first Gunners game in a rucksack.
"You Me At Six are a bit like Arsenal, because nobody expected us to be at number one," Franceschi told BBC Sport.
He is now a season-ticket holder at the Emirates Stadium and is backing Arsene Wenger's side to end their nine-year trophy drought this season.
"I would like to think we will win something this year," he added. "We definitely can win the title - we seem to have gone along as underdogs for most of the season despite the fact we have been top for most of it.
"I think that works in our favour because there is no pressure or expectation for us to win it."
You can see all of Franceschi's predictions on Football Focus at 12:00 GMT on Saturday on BBC One and the BBC Sport website (in the UK).
|Predictions
|Score
|Lawro
|Josh
|SATURDAY
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|5-1
|2-1
|1-2
|Aston Villa v West Ham
|0-2
|2-0
|2-0
|Chelsea v Newcastle
|3-0
|2-0
|1-1
|Crystal Palace v West Brom
|3-1
|2-0
|0-2
|Norwich v Man City
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|Southampton v Stoke
|2-2
|2-0
|3-1
|Sunderland v Hull
|0-2
|1-1
|3-1
|Swansea v Cardiff
|3-0
|2-0
|1-2
|SUNDAY
|Tottenham v Everton
|1-0
|2-1
|0-10
|Man Utd v Fulham
|2-2
|3-0
|1-2
A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.
Last weekend, Lawro got three results right, with one perfect score. His score of five gave him a narrow victory over comedian and novellist David Baddiel, who got four correct results, with no exact scores, giving him a total of four.
We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).
|Total scores after Week 24
|Lawro
|196
|Guests
|125
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
SATURDAY
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Josh's prediction: 1-2
Aston Villa 0-2 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Josh's prediction: 2-0
Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Josh's prediction: 1-1
Crystal Palace 3-1 West Brom
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Josh's prediction: 0-2
Norwich 0-0 Man City
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Josh's prediction: 1-0
Southampton 2-2 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Josh's prediction: 3-1
Sunderland 0-2 Hull
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Josh's prediction: 3-1
Swansea 3-0 Cardiff
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Josh's prediction: 1-2
SUNDAY
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Josh's prediction: 0-10
Man Utd 2-2 Fulham
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Josh's prediction: 1-2
|Lawro v Guests
|P24
|W15
|D2
|L7
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|12
|Nicky Wire
|11
|Susanna Reid
|10
|Usain Bolt
|9
|Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
|8.16
|Lawro (average after 24 weeks)
|7
|Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson
|6
|John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James
|5
|Sam Tomkins, The National
|4
|David Baddiel, David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis
|3
|Robert de Niro, Sylvester Stallone
|2
|Cal Crutchlow, Gail Emms, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
|1
|Michael Palin, Vic Reeves
Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)
Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)
|ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|DIFF
|+/-
|1.
|Man City
|24
|21
|3
|0
|63
|+1
|2.
|Man Utd
|24
|17
|6
|1
|57
|+6
|3.
|Chelsea
|24
|16
|6
|2
|54
|0
|4.
|Arsenal
|24
|15
|8
|1
|53
|-3
|5.
|Liverpool
|24
|13
|8
|3
|47
|-1
|6.
|Tottenham
|24
|12
|4
|8
|40
|0
|7.
|Everton
|24
|9
|8
|7
|35
|-2
|8.
|Southampton
|24
|9
|7
|8
|34
|+1
|9.
|Norwich
|24
|8
|6
|10
|30
|+6
|10.
|Fulham
|24
|8
|6
|10
|30
|+10
|11.
|West Brom
|24
|7
|7
|10
|28
|+5
|12.
|Newcastle
|24
|7
|6
|11
|27
|-4
|13.
|Stoke
|24
|7
|5
|12
|26
|-2
|14.
|West Ham
|24
|7
|5
|12
|26
|+4
|15.
|Swansea
|24
|6
|7
|11
|25
|-3
|16.
|Aston Villa
|24
|4
|10
|10
|22
|-6
|17.
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|4
|15
|19
|0
|18.
|Hull City
|24
|3
|7
|13
|16
|-5
|19.
|Sunderland
|24
|2
|8
|14
|14
|-5
|20.
|Cardiff
|24
|1
|7
|16
|10
|-1