Premier League predictions: Lawro v You Me At Six's Josh Franceschi

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

His opponent for the next round of Premier League fixtures is You Me At Six singer Josh Franceschi.

Franceschi's all-time favourite Arsenal players are Henry, Wright, Bergkamp and Adams

Franceschi, whose band are top of the UK album charts with their fourth offering, Cavalier Youth, says he has been an Arsenal fan since he was six months old, when his dad took him to his first Gunners game in a rucksack.

"You Me At Six are a bit like Arsenal, because nobody expected us to be at number one," Franceschi told BBC Sport.

He is now a season-ticket holder at the Emirates Stadium and is backing Arsene Wenger's side to end their nine-year trophy drought this season.

"I would like to think we will win something this year," he added. "We definitely can win the title - we seem to have gone along as underdogs for most of the season despite the fact we have been top for most of it.

"I think that works in our favour because there is no pressure or expectation for us to win it."

You can see all of Franceschi's predictions on Football Focus at 12:00 GMT on Saturday on BBC One and the BBC Sport website (in the UK).

Predictions Score Lawro Josh SATURDAY Liverpool v Arsenal 5-1 2-1 1-2 Aston Villa v West Ham 0-2 2-0 2-0 Chelsea v Newcastle 3-0 2-0 1-1 Crystal Palace v West Brom 3-1 2-0 0-2 Norwich v Man City 0-0 0-2 1-0 Southampton v Stoke 2-2 2-0 3-1 Sunderland v Hull 0-2 1-1 3-1 Swansea v Cardiff 3-0 2-0 1-2 SUNDAY Tottenham v Everton 1-0 2-1 0-10 Man Utd v Fulham 2-2 3-0 1-2

A correct result is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.

Last weekend, Lawro got three results right, with one perfect score. His score of five gave him a narrow victory over comedian and novellist David Baddiel, who got four correct results, with no exact scores, giving him a total of four.

We're keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (also at the bottom of the page).

Total scores after Week 24 Lawro 196 Guests 125

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Josh's prediction: 1-2

Aston Villa 0-2 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Josh's prediction: 2-0

Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Josh's prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace 3-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Josh's prediction: 0-2

Norwich 0-0 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Josh's prediction: 1-0

Southampton 2-2 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Josh's prediction: 3-1

Sunderland 0-2 Hull

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Josh's prediction: 3-1

Swansea 3-0 Cardiff

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Josh's prediction: 1-2

SUNDAY

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Josh's prediction: 0-10

Man Utd 2-2 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Josh's prediction: 1-2

Lawro v Guests P24 W15 D2 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 12 Nicky Wire 11 Susanna Reid 10 Usain Bolt 9 Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops 8.16 Lawro (average after 24 weeks) 7 Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson 6 John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Greg James 5 Sam Tomkins, The National 4 David Baddiel, David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis 3 Robert de Niro, Sylvester Stallone 2 Cal Crutchlow, Gail Emms, Jim Kerr, David Schneider 1 Michael Palin, Vic Reeves

Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)

Lawro's worst score: 4 points (week two v Sam Tomkins)