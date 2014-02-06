BBC Sport - Paul Barber: Brighton chief executive explains £14.7m loss

Brighton CEO explains £14.7m loss

Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber tells BBC Sussex the club's £14.7m financial loss for 2012-13 was mainly due to heavy investment on new signings and an increased wage bill.

Recording a similar figure this season would see the club fail to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which allow losses of £8m.

However, Barber says the Seagulls "are determined to run the club financially sensibly" and hopes sanctions are enforced by the Football League for clubs who breach FFP rules.

