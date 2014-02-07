Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney says it is "really exciting" to have Juan Mata at Old Trafford.

The Spain midfielder became United's record signing when he completed a £37.1m move from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Speaking to Football Focus, Rooney said he believes the attacking trio of Robin van Persie, Mata and himself will allow United to win games while being "entertaining".

