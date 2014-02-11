Portuguese Primeira Liga
Benfica2Sporting0

Benfica v Sporting Lisbon

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 41Oblak
  • 14Maxi Pereira
  • 16Siqueira
  • 5FejsaBooked at 64mins
  • 4Luisão
  • 24Garay
  • 50Markovic
  • 35PérezBooked at 17minsSubstituted forCardozoat 87'minutes
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forAmorimat 78'minutes
  • 11Lima
  • 20GaitánBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 1Artur Moraes
  • 6Amorim
  • 7Cardozo
  • 8Sulejmani
  • 28Silvio
  • 30André Gomes
  • 33Jardel

Sporting

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 41SoaresBooked at 90mins
  • 30PirisSubstituted forde Lima Juniorat 72'minutes
  • 15Dier
  • 3Dos Santos NascimentoBooked at 88mins
  • 5RojoBooked at 80mins
  • 8Soares MartinsSubstituted forCapelat 62'minutes
  • 23Adrien Silva
  • 9SlimaniSubstituted forCardoso Manéat 81'minutes
  • 17Montero
  • 20Almeida Ramos

Substitutes

  • 10de Lima Junior
  • 11Capel
  • 18Carrillo
  • 22Boeck
  • 28Naval do Costa Eduardo
  • 35Semedo
  • 36Cardoso Mané
Referee:
Marco Ferreira
Attendance:
50,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home23
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Benfica 2, Sporting Lisbon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Benfica 2, Sporting Lisbon 0.

Booking

Cédric Soares (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Guillherme Siqueira (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cédric Soares (Sporting Lisbon).

Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Fredy Montero is caught offside.

Booking

Nicolas Gaitán (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Mauricio (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.

Guillherme Siqueira (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Capel (Sporting Lisbon).

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Óscar Cardozo replaces Enzo Pérez.

Attempt missed. Ezequiel Garay (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Gaitán with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marcos Rojo.

Attempt saved. Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric Dier.

Foul by Enzo Pérez (Benfica).

Gerson Magrão (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ezequiel Garay (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlos Mané (Sporting Lisbon).

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Carlos Mané replaces Islam Slimani.

Attempt missed. Lazar Markovic (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Booking

Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Maxi Pereira (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon).

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Rubén Amorim replaces Rodrigo.

Goal!

Goal! Benfica 2, Sporting Lisbon 0. Enzo Pérez (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxi Pereira with a through ball.

Enzo Pérez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon).

Attempt blocked. Gerson Magrão (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Islam Slimani.

Foul by Enzo Pérez (Benfica).

Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nicolas Gaitán (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon).

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Gerson Magrão replaces Iván Piris.

Attempt missed. Nicolas Gaitán (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo.

Attempt blocked. Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Capel.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Rui Patricio.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Benfica) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Enzo Pérez.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marcos Rojo.

Booking

Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th February 2014

  • FC PortoFC Porto3Paços de FerreiraPaços de Ferreira0
  • Sporting BragaSporting Braga4Gil VicenteGil Vicente1

