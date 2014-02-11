Match ends, Benfica 2, Sporting Lisbon 0.
Benfica v Sporting Lisbon
Line-ups
Benfica
- 41Oblak
- 14Maxi Pereira
- 16Siqueira
- 5FejsaBooked at 64mins
- 4Luisão
- 24Garay
- 50Markovic
- 35PérezBooked at 17minsSubstituted forCardozoat 87'minutes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forAmorimat 78'minutes
- 11Lima
- 20GaitánBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 1Artur Moraes
- 6Amorim
- 7Cardozo
- 8Sulejmani
- 28Silvio
- 30André Gomes
- 33Jardel
Sporting
- 1Rui Patrício
- 41SoaresBooked at 90mins
- 30PirisSubstituted forde Lima Juniorat 72'minutes
- 15Dier
- 3Dos Santos NascimentoBooked at 88mins
- 5RojoBooked at 80mins
- 8Soares MartinsSubstituted forCapelat 62'minutes
- 23Adrien Silva
- 9SlimaniSubstituted forCardoso Manéat 81'minutes
- 17Montero
- 20Almeida Ramos
Substitutes
- 10de Lima Junior
- 11Capel
- 18Carrillo
- 22Boeck
- 28Naval do Costa Eduardo
- 35Semedo
- 36Cardoso Mané
- Referee:
- Marco Ferreira
- Attendance:
- 50,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 2, Sporting Lisbon 0.
Booking
Cédric Soares (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Guillherme Siqueira (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cédric Soares (Sporting Lisbon).
Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Cédric Soares tries a through ball, but Fredy Montero is caught offside.
Booking
Nicolas Gaitán (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mauricio (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.
Guillherme Siqueira (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Capel (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Óscar Cardozo replaces Enzo Pérez.
Attempt missed. Ezequiel Garay (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Gaitán with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marcos Rojo.
Attempt saved. Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric Dier.
Foul by Enzo Pérez (Benfica).
Gerson Magrão (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ezequiel Garay (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Mané (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Carlos Mané replaces Islam Slimani.
Attempt missed. Lazar Markovic (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Maxi Pereira (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Rubén Amorim replaces Rodrigo.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 2, Sporting Lisbon 0. Enzo Pérez (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxi Pereira with a through ball.
Enzo Pérez (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon).
Attempt blocked. Gerson Magrão (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Islam Slimani.
Foul by Enzo Pérez (Benfica).
Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicolas Gaitán (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Rojo (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Gerson Magrão replaces Iván Piris.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Gaitán (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Attempt blocked. Fredy Montero (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Capel.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Rui Patricio.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Benfica) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Enzo Pérez.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marcos Rojo.
Booking
Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.