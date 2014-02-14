Match ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Scunthorpe United 3.
Accrington Stanley 2-3 Scunthorpe United
David Mirfin scored a late winner to earn Scunthorpe victory against Accrington, which moved the Iron level on points with leaders Chesterfield.
Lee Molyneux scored the opener for the hosts, sliding home George Bowerman's cross, before Peter Murphy's deflected shot beat Sam Slocombe.
Sam Winnall collected Paddy Madden's pass to fire home for 2-1.
Hakeeb Adelakun then rifled the ball into the far corner to level before by Mirfin headed home in the last minute.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It was an amazing game, an amazing day really. Looking at the first-half performance you're thinking it's not going to be our day.
"There were a few choice words at half-time - constructive ones - but a few choice words and a couple of changes, and what a second-half performance.
"We just bombarded their goal in the second half, and that's exactly what we wanted to do. We knew how important the next goal was."
Line-ups
Accrington
- 26Bettinelli
- 16HuntBooked at 76mins
- 19Wilson
- 2MurphyBooked at 83mins
- 5Aldred
- 6Winnard
- 15Mingoia
- 4Joyce
- 44BowermanSubstituted forGrayat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24OdejayiSubstituted forWebberat 87'minutes
- 13MolyneuxSubstituted forHatfieldat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Liddle
- 7McCartan
- 9Webber
- 10Hatfield
- 17Gray
- 20Windass
- 25Atkinson
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 2RibeiroSubstituted forAdelakunat 45'minutes
- 18Nolan
- 4McAllister
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 14HawkridgeSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 45'minutes
- 24Syers
- 27Madden
- 29Winnall
- 30Williams
Substitutes
- 7Sparrow
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 19Collins
- 28McSheffrey
- 29Hayes
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 1,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Scunthorpe United 3.
Attempt missed. Will Hatfield (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Scunthorpe United 3. David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) from a free kick with a header to the top left corner.
Booking
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Gray (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United).
Laurence Wilson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Nicky Hunt.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Dean Winnard.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Danny Webber replaces Kayode Odejayi.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Attempt saved. Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt saved. Luke Joyce (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United).
Will Hatfield (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Dean Winnard.
Attempt blocked. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Gray (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Booking
Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Will Hatfield replaces Lee Molyneux.
Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).
James Gray (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Nicky Hunt.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).
Laurence Wilson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Marcus Bettinelli.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Lee Molyneux.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.