Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Notts County 0.
Wolves 2-0 Notts County
Michael Jacobs scored twice as Wolves eased past struggling Notts County to keep their League One promotion challenge on track.
Jacobs capitalised on Wolves' bright start to head in his first from Scott Golbourne's left-wing cross.
Bakary Sako was twice denied by Notts keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, while Nouha Dicko fired wide from 10 yards.
Jacobs made it two with a 25-yard strike, before Jack Grealish headed the visitors' best chance over late on.
The victory was second-placed Wolves' fifth in succession and kept them two points behind leaders Brentford, who were comfortable 3-1 winners at Crewe.
But they are now three points clear of Leyton Orient in third, and with a game in hand, after the O's were held to a draw at fellow promotion challengers Preston.
Notts County, who had not won a league game at Molineux since 1991, remain in the relegation zone, one point from safety.
View from the dressing room
Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"This is wonderful football club, but I feel disappointed we have not given them a game.
"I am concerned about the level of performances, on how we can go from Coventry last weekend to this one today.
"I just feel a little let down with what I have seen."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 18Ricketts
- 26Golbourne
- 11McDonald
- 5Stearman
- 6Batth
- 7Henry
- 19Price
- 40Dicko
- 10SakoSubstituted forEvansat 81'minutes
- 27Jacobs
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 3Elokobi
- 14Evans
- 20McAlinden
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 31McCarey
- 50Keita
Notts County
- 1Bialkowski
- 24Freeman
- 29Roberts
- 12Mullins
- 3Sheehan
- 5Smith
- 7Grealish
- 28BoucaudSubstituted forFotheringhamat 77'minutes
- 16SpencerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMurrayat 59'minutes
- 8McGregorSubstituted forAppiahat 59'minutes
- 20Campbell-Ryce
Substitutes
- 9Showunmi
- 15Appiah
- 19Murray
- 22Fotheringham
- 23Speiss
- 25Tempest
- 26Hollis
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 18,019
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Notts County 0.
Attempt missed. Kwesi Appiah (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.
Alan Sheehan (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jack Grealish (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Lee Evans replaces Bakary Sako because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Notts County) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Mark Fotheringham replaces Andre Boucaud.
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronan Murray (Notts County).
Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Andre Boucaud (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Andre Boucaud (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jack Grealish (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gareth Roberts.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gareth Roberts.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Danny Batth.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Kwesi Appiah replaces Callum McGregor.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Ronan Murray replaces James Spencer.
Attempt saved. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Spencer (Notts County).
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jack Grealish (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Gareth Roberts (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Notts County 0. Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Richard Stearman.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Hayden Mullins.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Gareth Roberts.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.