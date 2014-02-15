Match ends, Hibernian 2, Ross County 1.
Hibernian 2-1 Ross County
Hibernian moved to within a point of sixth-place St Johnstone after a thrilling Scottish Premiership win over Ross County.
Youngster Sam Stanton opened the scoring with a well struck free-kick.
And recent signing Danny Haynes set up Tom Taiwo to fire the hosts' second midway through the first half.
Captain Richie Brittain reduced County's deficit with a free-kick of his own but despite continued pressure the visitors could not draw level.
And that meant Hibs claimed their first win in six matches and ended a run of four straight defeats. County remain third-bottom, the gap over basement side Hearts reduced to 16 points.
Hibs began the match with a real spurt and Haynes was first to try his luck on goal only to see his effort drift just wide of the target.
However, the home side deservedly took the lead after teenager Stanton was brought down by Rocco Quinn around 25 yards from goal.
The challenge by Quinn brought the County midfielder a yellow card but they were further punished when Stanton scored from the free-kick, bending the ball around the wall into the top corner.
The Staggies thought were almost back on level terms when a header by Evangelos Ikonomou bounced off the top of the crossbar twice before the home defence were able to clear.
And Hibs soon increased their lead. Haynes, who was making his first start since joining on loan from Notts County, sent a cross in from the right that was met by Taiwo and the midfielder made no mistake from eight yards out.
Terry Butcher's side thought they had scored a third goal after the break when Haynes glanced a header towards goal that hit the inside of the post before keeper Mark Brown clawed the ball away.
Hibs players were claiming the ball was over the line but referee Bobby Madden allowed play to continue.
And within minutes County had clawed their way back into the game. Brittain curled a free-kick from 25 yards around the defensive wall that Ben Williams got a hand to but failed to keep out.
It was now the turn of Derek Adams' side to press but, unlike Hibs, they could not get a second goal.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Williams
- 23Forster
- 3McGivern
- 20Taiwo
- 5Nelson
- 4Hanlon
- 19HandlingSubstituted forBoatengat 87'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 26Stanton
- 33HaynesSubstituted forCollinsat 82'minutes
- 7HarrisSubstituted forCairneyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Cairney
- 14Collins
- 15Boateng
- 18Maybury
- 24Heffernan
- 31Grant
- 35Cummings
Ross County
- 1Brown
- 2Cikos
- 26OikonomouSubstituted forGordonat 78'minutes
- 10QuinnBooked at 9minsSubstituted forCooperat 45'minutes
- 21McLean
- 28Songo'o
- 8Brittain
- 12Tidser
- 25SlewSubstituted forLuckassenat 74'minutes
- 27Arquin
- 23Carey
Substitutes
- 3Gordon
- 4Kettlewell
- 5Boyd
- 15Glen
- 16Cooper
- 19Luckassen
- 42McCarthy
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 8,411
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Ross County 1.
Attempt missed. Erik Cikos (Ross County) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Brown.
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
(Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Luckassen (Ross County).
Foul by Paul Cairney (Hibernian).
Ben Gordon (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Daniel Boateng replaces Daniel Handling because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. James Collins replaces Danny Haynes.
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Tom Taiwo (Hibernian).
Michael Tidser (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Michael Nelson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yoann Arquin (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ben Gordon replaces Evangelos Oikonomou.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Paul Cairney replaces Alex Harris.
Attempt blocked. Alex Cooper (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ryan McGivern (Hibernian).
Graham Carey (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Luckassen (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Kevin Luckassen replaces Jordan Slew.
Attempt missed. Danny Haynes (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jordan Forster (Hibernian).
Brian McLean (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Evangelos Oikonomou.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Attempt missed. Michael Nelson (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yoann Arquin (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Brown.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Attempt blocked. Alex Harris (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Daniel Handling (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Ross County).
Jordan Forster (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Evangelos Oikonomou (Ross County).