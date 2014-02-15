Hibernian 2-1 Ross County

Hibernian moved to within a point of sixth-place St Johnstone after a thrilling Scottish Premiership win over Ross County.

Youngster Sam Stanton opened the scoring with a well struck free-kick.

And recent signing Danny Haynes set up Tom Taiwo to fire the hosts' second midway through the first half.

Captain Richie Brittain reduced County's deficit with a free-kick of his own but despite continued pressure the visitors could not draw level.

And that meant Hibs claimed their first win in six matches and ended a run of four straight defeats. County remain third-bottom, the gap over basement side Hearts reduced to 16 points.

Hibs began the match with a real spurt and Haynes was first to try his luck on goal only to see his effort drift just wide of the target.

However, the home side deservedly took the lead after teenager Stanton was brought down by Rocco Quinn around 25 yards from goal.

Brittain's free-kick gave County hope

The challenge by Quinn brought the County midfielder a yellow card but they were further punished when Stanton scored from the free-kick, bending the ball around the wall into the top corner.

The Staggies thought were almost back on level terms when a header by Evangelos Ikonomou bounced off the top of the crossbar twice before the home defence were able to clear.

And Hibs soon increased their lead. Haynes, who was making his first start since joining on loan from Notts County, sent a cross in from the right that was met by Taiwo and the midfielder made no mistake from eight yards out.

Terry Butcher's side thought they had scored a third goal after the break when Haynes glanced a header towards goal that hit the inside of the post before keeper Mark Brown clawed the ball away.

Hibs players were claiming the ball was over the line but referee Bobby Madden allowed play to continue.

And within minutes County had clawed their way back into the game. Brittain curled a free-kick from 25 yards around the defensive wall that Ben Williams got a hand to but failed to keep out.

It was now the turn of Derek Adams' side to press but, unlike Hibs, they could not get a second goal.