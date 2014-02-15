Forfar Athletic 2-4 Dunfermline Athletic

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 4.
Dunfermline maintained their push for promotion from Scottish League One with victory over Forfar at Station Park.
Faissal El Bakhtaoui chipped home the Pars' opener but the hosts were level by the break through James Dale.
Gavin Swankie steered Forfar ahead but Stephen Husband's strike restored parity.
An own goal by Darren Dods and Lawrence Shankland's strike proved to be enough to give Jim Jefferies' side all three points.
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1Douglas
- 2Baxter
- 3CampbellBooked at 64mins
- 6Fusco
- 4MalcolmBooked at 55mins
- 5DodsBooked at 50mins
- 11MalinSubstituted forFotheringhamat 74'minutes
- 8Dale
- 10Swankie
- 9Templeman
- 7KaderSubstituted forCampbellat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Campbell
- 14Andrews
- 15McCabe
- 16McCluskey
- 17Fotheringham
- 18Smith
- 20Hill
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Williamson
- 3Grainger
- 5Morris
- 4Martin
- 6Page
- 8GegganSubstituted forHusbandat 47'minutes
- 10Falkingham
- 7El-BakhtaouiBooked at 45mins
- 9WallaceSubstituted forShanklandat 75'minutes
- 11ForbesBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 12Shankland
- 14Moore
- 15Whittle
- 16Husband
- 17Byrne
- 18Millen
- 20Goodfellow
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 833
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 4.
Attempt missed. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Foul by Ross Campbell (Forfar Athletic).
Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic).
Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 4. Lawrence Shankland (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Grainger.
Foul by Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic).
Lawrence Shankland (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Darren Dods (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Lawrence Shankland.
Foul by Ross Campbell (Forfar Athletic).
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ross Campbell replaces Omar Kader.
Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Forfar Athletic).
Ross Forbes (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Kader (Forfar Athletic).
Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. James Dale (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Christopher Templeman (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lawrence Shankland replaces Ryan Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Martyn Fotheringham replaces Gavin Malin.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Scully.
Foul by Stuart Malcolm (Forfar Athletic).
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).
Goal!
Own Goal by Darren Dods, Forfar Athletic. Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 3.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Stephen Husband (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stuart Malcolm.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Rab Douglas.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Iain Campbell (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.