Forfar Athletic 2-4 Dunfermline Athletic

Dunfermline maintained their push for promotion from Scottish League One with victory over Forfar at Station Park.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui chipped home the Pars' opener but the hosts were level by the break through James Dale.

Gavin Swankie steered Forfar ahead but Stephen Husband's strike restored parity.

An own goal by Darren Dods and Lawrence Shankland's strike proved to be enough to give Jim Jefferies' side all three points.