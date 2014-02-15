Scottish League Two
Berwick2Elgin3

Berwick Rangers 2-3 Elgin City

Mark Nicolson's late penalty gave Elgin City a Scottish League Two victory against Berwick Rangers.

A spot-kick by Craig Gunn gave the visitors the lead but Lee Currie converted Darren Lavery's cross to level.

Gunn set up Dennis Wyness to head Elgin's second but John Fairburn netted from close range to restore parity again.

But Nicolson fired home from 12 yards and this time the lead stood.

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Andrews
  • 2NotmanBooked at 30mins
  • 3Jacobs
  • 4CameronBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMillerat 28'minutes
  • 5Fairburn
  • 6Hoskins
  • 10Currie
  • 8Currie
  • 9DalzielSubstituted forMorrisat 80'minutes
  • 7GraySubstituted forO'Brienat 51'minutes
  • 11Lavery

Substitutes

  • 12Gielty
  • 14Morris
  • 15O'Brien
  • 16McMullen
  • 17Miller
  • 18Trialist
  • 19Dunlop

Elgin

  • 1Jellema
  • 2Beveridge
  • 3FinlaysonBooked at 50mins
  • 8HarkinsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 64'minutes
  • 4Crighton
  • 5Duff
  • 7GunnSubstituted forUrquhartat 83'minutes
  • 6Nicolson
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9Wyness
  • 11McKenzieSubstituted forMacLeodat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Urquhart
  • 14MacLeod
  • 15MacDonald
  • 21Black
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
412

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 3.

Hand ball by Josh Morris (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum MacDonald.

Paul Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Nicolson (Elgin City).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Duff.

Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graeme Beveridge (Elgin City).

Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Adam MacLeod replaces Allen McKenzie.

Attempt missed. Dean Hoskins (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Josh Morris (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allen McKenzie (Elgin City).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 3. Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Michael Andrews (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Elgin City. Shane Sutherland draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Samuel Urquhart replaces Craig Gunn.

Paul Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Graeme Beveridge (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Josh Morris replaces Scott Dalziel.

Attempt missed. John Fairburn (Berwick Rangers) header from the left side of the box is too high.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Attempt blocked. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).

Graeme Beveridge (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 2, Elgin City 2. John Fairburn (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Currie following a corner.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Raymond Jellema.

Foul by Scott Dalziel (Berwick Rangers).

(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Mark Nicolson.

Attempt blocked. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Calum MacDonald replaces Paul Harkins because of an injury.

Foul by John Fairburn (Berwick Rangers).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Raymond Jellema.

Attempt saved. Paul Currie (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead24146448282048
2Annan Athletic23115744341038
3Clyde2411583031-138
4East Stirlingshire2510783633337
5Stirling2410683636036
6Berwick2596104234833
7Albion248793032-231
8Montrose2587103235-331
9Elgin2476114146-527
10Queen's Park2435161949-3014
