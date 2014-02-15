Berwick Rangers 2-3 Elgin City

From the section

Mark Nicolson's late penalty gave Elgin City a Scottish League Two victory against Berwick Rangers.

A spot-kick by Craig Gunn gave the visitors the lead but Lee Currie converted Darren Lavery's cross to level.

Gunn set up Dennis Wyness to head Elgin's second but John Fairburn netted from close range to restore parity again.

But Nicolson fired home from 12 yards and this time the lead stood.