Irish Cup sixth round: Armagh City 1-1 Glentoran

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Glentoran and Armagh City face an Irish Cup replay after a 1-1 draw at Holm Park.

Championship Two side Armagh City earned a deserved sixth round replay with Irish Cup holders Glentoran after this 1-1 draw at Holm Park.

Marcus Kane gave the Glens the lead with a powerful 19th-minute left-foot strike from 30 yards.

Curtis Allen then missed a penalty after David Scullion had been brought down in the area.

Philip Donnelly levelled with a left-foot shot into the top left hand corner of the net after 65 minutes.

Armagh, conquerors of Ards in the previous round, boasted a run of 22 games unbeaten at home prior to this clash with the East Belfast Premiership side.

The Glens looked to be on their way when Kane opened the scoring but Allen's miss from the spot gave the home side hope.

After the break, Morris saved well from Steven Murray and then the Glens stopper brilliantly denied Paul Carville's left-foot free-kick.

Murray laid the ball off for Donnelly to fire home spectacularly for a deserved equaliser.