Paul Lambert says Aston Villa's defending was "really poor" after they lost 2-0 at home to West Ham United.

The Villa boss says his side's defending for Kevin Nolan's opening goal was "unacceptable", while a "mistake" by Fabian Delph in losing possession to Nolan led to the second.

Villa twice struck the woodwork after going behind, via substitute Marc Albrighton's long-range shot and a Christian Benteke header.