Match ends, Sheffield United 3, Nottingham Forest 1.
Sheffield United 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Chris Porter scored twice in stoppage time as Sheffield United set up a potential FA Cup quarter-final against arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday by beating Nottingham Forest in a pulsating fifth-round tie.
In front of a fervent crowd of 25,118, the highest at Bramall Lane this season, the League One Blades became the lowest-ranked side to reach the last eight of the competition since 1990 after stunning their Championship opponents.
Billy Davies's Forest side looked like they might extend their 16-game unbeaten run when they went ahead through Jamie Paterson's headed opener.
But the Blades equalised when Conor Coady tucked into an empty net after Dorus de Vries spilled John Brayford's cross.
With a replay looking likely, substitute Porter tucked in a penalty, and then caused pandemonium when he touched in a cross from winger Jamie Murphy.
That goal sparked a pitch invasion by some home supporters, who also took to the pitch at the final whistle. Police had to restore order after a section made their way towards Forest fans at the other end.
Despite those unsavoury scenes, it was a stunning finale to the game as Nigel Clough got the better of rival Davies and his team continued their superb cup run, having already beaten Premier League sides Aston Villa and Fulham.
The Blades will be at home against city rivals Wednesday if the Owls beat Charlton in their fifth-round tie, which was postponed on Saturday.
The differences between Clough and Davies have been well documented after their respective touchline battles when Clough was Derby manager - and they did not shake hands before kick-off.
On the pitch there were contrasts, too, as the Blades attacked down the flanks, primarily through the energetic Murphy. Forest were more narrow as they probed via Paterson, Andy Reid and Radoslaw Majewski.
Forest, though, were more composed in line with their unbeaten run. And they took the lead when Reid found space on the left and crossed for Paterson, who looped his header in at the near post.
Minutes before the goal, Jose Baxter wasted a great opportunity to open the scoring when his tame shot could not beat Forest goalkeeper De Vries.
And the Blades were cursing their lack of composure again before half-time when another fine Murphy run set up Baxter, who this time passed to Stefan Scougall but De Vries was equal to his well-struck effort.
Forest began to find their feet again around the hour mark and only two fine stops by Mark Howard prevented Paterson and Simon Cox from extending the lead.
But urged on by the news of a potential date with rivals Wednesday, the Blades continued to ask questions of the Forest defence and equalised when Coady took advantage of De Vries's error.
Reid, who was a thorn in the Blades side all afternoon, then tested Howard with a dipping free-kick.
But when Murphy's cross was handled by former Blade Greg Halford, referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Porter kept his nerve from 12 yards.
He then tucked in Murphy's cross in stoppage time to seal a famous victory.
Nottingham Forest boss Billy Davies: "I felt very comfortable in the first 45 minutes, we were very good. Total domination.
"In the second half it was complete and utter self-destruct. If you look at the goals we have lost it's individual errors without naming names. And then we give them a huge lift and then at the end they had more hunger. We wish Sheffield United all the very best.
"I've got no issue at all with regard to kick-off times and whether the draw is made before or after the game. I've no issue with Nigel Clough either. I wished him the best before the game."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 4Brayford
- 3HarrisBooked at 47minsSubstituted forHillat 90+4'minutes
- 17CoadySubstituted forMcGinnat 90+1'minutes
- 5MaguireBooked at 68mins
- 15CollinsBooked at 75mins
- 7Flynn
- 8Doyle
- 11BaxterSubstituted forPorterat 87'minutes
- 21Scougall
- 23Murphy
Substitutes
- 6Hill
- 9Porter
- 12Miller
- 14McGinn
- 25Long
- 32Kennedy
- 36De Girolamo
Nottm Forest
- 29de Vries
- 15HalfordBooked at 89mins
- 13FoxBooked at 54mins
- 18Jara
- 16LascellesBooked at 23mins
- 5Collins
- 28MajewskiSubstituted forAbdounat 78'minutes
- 11ReidBooked at 45mins
- 31CoxSubstituted forMackieat 67'minutes
- 9HendersonSubstituted forDjebbourat 70'minutes
- 21Paterson
Substitutes
- 1Darlow
- 3Harding
- 12Mackie
- 14Greening
- 19Djebbour
- 27Derbyshire
- 39Abdoun
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 25,118
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Nottingham Forest 1.
Attempt saved. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Porter.
Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Porter (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gonzalo Jara.
Foul by Rafik Djebbour (Nottingham Forest).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Matthew Hill replaces Robert Harris.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 3, Nottingham Forest 1. Chris Porter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Stephen McGinn replaces Conor Coady.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Chris Porter (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest).
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Chris Porter replaces Jose Baxter.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Djamel Abdoun.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Scougall.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Greg Halford.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Daniel Fox.
Offside, Sheffield United. Mark Howard tries a through ball, but Stefan Scougall is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Djamel Abdoun replaces Radoslaw Majewski.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Nottingham Forest).
Mark Howard (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Neill Collins.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Mackie (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Fox.
Attempt missed. Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andy Reid with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Neill Collins (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Mackie (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neill Collins (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Jara (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Rafik Djebbour replaces Darius Henderson.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Harry Maguire (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.