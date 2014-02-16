Match ends, Juventus 3, Chievo 1.
Juventus 3-1 Chievo
Juventus maintained their 100% home league record as they extended their Serie A lead to 12 points with a comfortable win over Chievo.
They have won all 12 of their home league matches this season but Roma could reduce the gap at the top to nine points with a win at home to Sampdoria on Sunday night.
Kwadwo Asamoah, Claudio Marchisio and Fernando Llorente scored for Juventus.
Martin Caceres had put through his own net to give Chievo hope at 2-1.
Third-placed Napoli won 2-0 at Sassuolo, who dropped to the bottom after Catania surprisingly overcame Lazio 3-1, to close the gap on Roma.
Asamoah's left-footed shot from outside the area, after Fernando Llorente's pass, gave Juventus the early lead.
It was doubled before the half hour mark as Claudio Marchisio bundled home from close range.
Caceres's own goal gave the visitors brief hope after the break but that was extinguished soon after when Llorente headed home Andrea Pirlo's corner.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 22Asamoah
- 5Ogbonna
- 19Bonucci
- 4Cáceres
- 21PirloBooked at 14mins
- 8Marchisio
- 12GiovincoBooked at 70minsSubstituted forTévezat 72'minutes
- 14LlorenteBooked at 23minsSubstituted forOsvaldoat 71'minutes
- 23VidalSubstituted forPadoinat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Pogba
- 10Tévez
- 13Peluso
- 18Osvaldo
- 20Padoin
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Storari
- 33Isla
- 34Rubinho
Chievo
- 25Agazzi
- 17Sardo
- 93DraméSubstituted forRubinat 64'minutes
- 21FreyBooked at 28mins
- 5Canini
- 2Bernardini
- 11GuanaBooked at 4mins
- 8Radovanovic
- 39StoianSubstituted forPellissierat 45'minutes
- 77ThéréauSubstituted forObinnaat 78'minutes
- 56Hetemaj
Substitutes
- 1Puggioni
- 4Machado Dos Santos
- 6Kupisz
- 7Lazarevic
- 9Bentivoglio
- 10Obinna
- 18Squizzi
- 24Mbaye
- 31Pellissier
- 33Rubin
- 43Paloschi
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Chievo 1.
Attempt saved. Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Obinna.
Attempt missed. Victor Obinna (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Rubin.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Michele Canini.
Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (Juventus).
Sergio Pellissier (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Angelo Ogbonna following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Michael Agazzi.
Attempt saved. Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Pirlo with a through ball.
Carlos Tévez (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Simone Padoin replaces Arturo Vidal.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).
Attempt blocked. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Victor Obinna (Chievo) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Rubin.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gennaro Sardo (Chievo).
Attempt blocked. Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Pellissier (Chievo).
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Victor Obinna replaces Cyril Théréau.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Michele Canini.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Juventus).
Cyril Théréau (Chievo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Juventus).
Nicolas Frey (Chievo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Carlos Tévez replaces Sebastian Giovinco.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo replaces Fernando Llorente.
Booking
Sebastian Giovinco (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sebastian Giovinco (Juventus).
Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Juventus. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but Andrea Pirlo is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matteo Rubin.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Guana (Chievo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Rubin with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Giovinco (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Claudio Marchisio.
Offside, Chievo. Gennaro Sardo tries a through ball, but Cyril Théréau is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Matteo Rubin replaces Boukary Dramé.