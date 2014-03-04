Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 1.
Crawley Town 1-1 Stevenage
Matt Tubbs scored a dramatic late equaliser, after earlier missing a penalty, to earn Crawley a draw and deny Stevenage a third win in a row.
Tubbs collected a pass from Dannie Bulman and beat Stevenage keeper Chris Day in the second minute of injury-time for his sixth goal in five games.
Day had saved Tubbs's spot-kick in the 75th minute after Bira Dembele fouled Jamie Proctor.
Dembele had headed Stevenage into the lead in his third game for the club.
The former France Under-21 international powered the ball home from Jimmy Smith's cross in the 21st minute, just 60 seconds after Reds keeper Paul Jones had superbly denied Francois Zoko.
Tubbs's goal stretched Crawley's unbeaten league run to seven games.
Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Sussex:
"It really didn't feel like it was going to be our night, not too many things went for us and on other nights we have been fortunate things have worked out great for us.
"Our lads kept going, the spirit these boys have got you can never right them off and it was certainly not more than we deserved.
"I've got to rotate the squad to ensure the players are fresh, it's not easy but it's up to me to pick the right team. We've got such a pile of fixtures coming up and I cannot play the best 11 every time, I have to make changes."
Stevenage boss Graham Westley told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"We took control in the first half. We really got on the front foot and played some intelligent football in the difficult conditions.
"At half-time it looked like there would only be one winner.
"You always knew that a home side that hadn't travelled at the weekend and hadn't travelled tonight would have a burst of energy.
"We looked like a travelled side in the second half. Legs were weary. Lads who hadn't had a lot of football were starting to buckle under the work required.
"We couldn't ease the pressure. In the end you'd have to say they deserved the point and probably could have got more."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 29Connolly
- 3Sadler
- 10Drury
- 4Connolly
- 5McFadzean
- 11SimpsonSubstituted forBulmanat 45'minutes
- 17BoatengSubstituted forProctorat 45'minutes
- 7Clarke
- 18Tubbs
- 21Jones
Substitutes
- 8Torres
- 14Proctor
- 15Bulman
- 16Kaikai
- 24Malins
- 25Maddison
- 28Dicker
Stevenage
- 16Day
- 4Dembele
- 24DoughtySubstituted forParrettat 76'minutes
- 8MousinhoSubstituted forWedgburyat 58'minutes
- 5AshtonBooked at 55mins
- 22ObengBooked at 62mins
- 20Smith
- 11Akins
- 9CharlesSubstituted forJonesat 78'minutes
- 12Zoko
- 15Freeman
Substitutes
- 1Arnold
- 2Wedgbury
- 6Jones
- 10Burrow
- 13Parrett
- 29Hartley
- 34Deacon
- Referee:
- Iain Williamson
- Attendance:
- 2,936
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 1.
Paul Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francois Zoko (Stevenage).
Attempt saved. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Paul Connolly (Crawley Town).
Lucas Akins (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Wedgbury (Stevenage).
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 1. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dannie Bulman.
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Parrett (Stevenage).
Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Jones (Stevenage).
Attempt saved. Paul Connolly (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Stevenage).
Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Freeman.
Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jimmy Smith (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Luke Jones replaces Darius Charles.
Paul Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bira Dembele (Stevenage).
Foul by Billy Clarke (Crawley Town).
Lucas Akins (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Dean Parrett replaces Michael Doughty because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Penalty saved! Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jon Ashton (Stevenage) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francois Zoko (Stevenage).
Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Curtis Obeng (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.