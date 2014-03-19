Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Crawley Town 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
John Gregory's Crawley came from behind to hand League One leaders Wolves their first defeat in 11 matches.
James Henry's deflected 25-yarder gave Wolves the lead on 24 minutes.
But, within eight minutes, it was 2-1, Billy Clarke taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to level before Matt Tubbs went clear to chip the ball over advancing Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme.
Wolves boss Kenny Jackett made an early substitution, bringing on Leon Clarke to switch to 4-4-2 but without success.
Crawley held on to move within 12 points of the play-off zone, with three matches in hand on sixth-placed Peterborough.
Tubbs continued his goal-scoring spree, hitting his seventh in eight games before a sell-out crowd of 5,680 at the Broadfield Stadium.
Wolves, who went into the game boasting 19 clean sheets, having shipped just two goals in their previous 10 games, had not lost since their last trip round the M25 to the south-east side of London at Gillingham on 3 January, when they lost 1-0.
Crawley Town first-team coach Guy Whittingham told BBC Surrey:
"It's the players that need all the congratulations, you can say what you like in training but they've got to go out there and do it and they did.
"In football you say the most dangerous time is just when you score so we proved that and again you have to give credit to the players for not dropping their heads and for keeping up the standards.
"All the players trust in the staff in what their doing, you know when there's down time and when there's time to work and that's going well at the moment."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 3Sadler
- 5McFadzean
- 15Bulman
- 4Connolly
- 12Walsh
- 7Clarke
- 21Jones
- 18TubbsSubstituted forProctorat 68'minutes
- 10Drury
- 11Simpson
Substitutes
- 8Torres
- 14Proctor
- 16Kaikai
- 17Boateng
- 25Maddison
- 28Dicker
- 29Connolly
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 18Ricketts
- 26Golbourne
- 11McDonald
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 7HenryBooked at 87mins
- 19PriceSubstituted forEvansat 74'minutes
- 40Dicko
- 27JacobsSubstituted forClarkeat 36'minutes
- 10SakoSubstituted forEdwardsat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 3Elokobi
- 4Edwards
- 9Clarke
- 14Evans
- 20McAlinden
- 31McCarey
- Referee:
- Carl Berry
- Attendance:
- 5,680
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Andy Drury (Crawley Town).
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Andy Drury (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Attempt missed. Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Hand ball by Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Edwards replaces Bakary Sako.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Lee Evans replaces Jack Price.
Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town).
Foul by Billy Clarke (Crawley Town).
Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Paul Jones.
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Matt Tubbs.
Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).
Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).