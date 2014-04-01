Match ends, Port Vale 2, Crawley Town 1.
Port Vale 2-1 Crawley Town
A mistake by Crawley keeper Paul Jones gifted Port Vale victory in a game which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.
Town wasted numerous chances before Billy Clarke deservedly put them ahead at the break, scoring with a penalty after Joe Davis felled Rory Fallon.
Vale levelled through Billy Knott's 20-yard shot and Crawley then had Dannie Bulman sent off for a second caution.
Doug Loft's powerful strike crept past Jones to seal the win for Vale, who then had Chris Robertson sent off.
Robertson saw red for violent conduct following an altercation with Mark Connolly.
Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"That's probably the best we've played since I've been here and it's just about not taking chances in front of goal. I've become a bit of an old gramophone in the last couple of games.
"There were chances to win that game and I am getting a bit fed up repeating myself week after week. It's rather difficult to stand here and try and explain how we lost that game and that is the harsh reality.
"A lot of their fans called me over because they wanted to say they couldn't believe Port Vale had won the game and that quite a few of them said that we were the best team that has played here this season. But of course that means absolute zilch if you've not won the game.
"We certainly cannot afford to miss opportunities like that to win the game."
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 12Johnson
- 24Duffy
- 3Jones
- 18Lines
- 17Davis
- 4RobertsonBooked at 90mins
- 9Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forBirchallat 79'minutes
- 28KnottSubstituted forTaylorat 80'minutes
- 11Pope
- 10TomlinSubstituted forHugillat 78'minutes
- 7Loft
Substitutes
- 2Yates
- 5Dickinson
- 8Dodds
- 14Taylor
- 21Griffith
- 26Birchall
- 39Hugill
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 29Connolly
- 3Sadler
- 10Drury
- 4ConnollyBooked at 90mins
- 12Walsh
- 11Simpson
- 15BulmanBooked at 67mins
- 9FallonSubstituted forProctorat 79'minutes
- 7ClarkeSubstituted forTorresat 82'minutes
- 21Jones
Substitutes
- 8Torres
- 14Proctor
- 16Kaikai
- 17Boateng
- 19Monakana
- 25Maddison
- 28Dicker
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 3,755
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 2, Crawley Town 1.
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Walsh (Crawley Town).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jordan Hugill.
Booking
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Chris Robertson (Port Vale) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Robertson (Port Vale).
Sergio Torres (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Jones (Port Vale).
Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 2, Crawley Town 1. Doug Loft (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Billy Clarke.
Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Robert Taylor replaces Billy Knott.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Rory Fallon.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Chris Birchall replaces Jennison Myrie-Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Jordan Hugill replaces Gavin Tomlin.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Paul Jones.
Attempt saved. Doug Loft (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Billy Knott (Port Vale).
Paul Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Billy Knott (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Simpson (Crawley Town).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Billy Knott (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Attempt missed. Rory Fallon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Doug Loft (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Simpson (Crawley Town).
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 1. Billy Knott (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Rory Fallon (Crawley Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Port Vale 0, Crawley Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Port Vale 0, Crawley Town 1.
Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Chris Robertson.
Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.