Match ends, Wrexham 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Wrexham 0-1 Grimsby Town
Grimsby completed the double over Wrexham to move into the Conference Premier play-off places.
Paddy McLaughlin's right-footed shot beat Andy Coughlin for the game's only goal.
Wrexham were restricted to one first-half effort with James McKeown saving with his legs to deny Johnny Hunt's header.
Joe Anyinsah and Hunt went close before Joe Clarke had a header cleared off the line in the final minutes.
But a well-organised Grimsby held on for win which moves them up to third in the table, while Wrexham are still seeking their first win under new manager Kevin Wilkin.
Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Wales: "Again we started the game slowly. I knew Grimsby would come out and want to get right in our faces and have a bit of a go at us.
"As the game moved on we grew in confidence and in the second half we started getting hold of the ball up-front and it made a big difference to what we're about.
"We just need one or two of those breaks to go for you now just to turn the situation we found ourselves.
"But it gives me heart, the attitude that they showed. People are showing the endeavour."
Grimsby boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I'd like to get another goal to make it a bit more comfortable, but overall three clean sheets is a fantastic achievement.
"I felt we had the upper-hand in the first period but second half we had spells, but they obviously threw men forward.
"They're in a position where they've not got much to lose and trying to impress the new manager, but in general I felt we were pretty comfortable.
"We said tonight this was our opportunity so let's grab that, get in the top five and from then on the aim is obviously to stay in there. "
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 13Coughlin
- 5Livesey
- 2WrightBooked at 84mins
- 3Ashton
- 26Anyinsah
- 29Carrington
- 8Harris
- 16Hunt
- 12Keates
- 6Clarke
- 9BishopSubstituted forOrmerodat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 28Artell
- 14Tomassen
- 1Mayebi
- 10Ormerod
- 17Clowes
Grimsby
- 13McKeown
- 2HattonBooked at 66mins
- 30Boyce
- 5Pearson
- 3Thomas
- 26McLaughlin
- 23Rodman
- 8Disley
- 18Thanoj
- 17HannahSubstituted forJenningsat 75'minutes
- 14John-LewisSubstituted forTounkaraat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 29Jennings
- 11Neilson
- 12McDonald
- 28Tounkara
- 7Colbeck
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 2,019
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Corner, Wrexham.
Foul by Patrick McLaughlin (Grimsby Town).
Mark Carrington (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Oumare Tounkara tries a through ball, but Oumare Tounkara is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Oumare Tounkara replaces Lenell John-Lewis.
Booking
Stephen Wright (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen Wright (Wrexham).
Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Danny Livesey (Wrexham).
Connor Jennings (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Brett Ormerod replaces Andy Bishop.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Grimsby Town).
Jay Harris (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Joe Clarke (Wrexham) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Foul by Aswad Thomas (Grimsby Town).
Jay Harris (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Connor Jennings replaces Ross Hannah.
Foul by Joe Clarke (Wrexham).
Aswad Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Grimsby Town).
Stephen Wright (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt missed. Ross Hannah (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Offside, Wrexham. Andy Bishop tries a through ball, but Andy Bishop is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joe Anyinsah (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Booking
Sam Hatton (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Hatton (Grimsby Town).
Joe Anyinsah (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Foul by Andy Bishop (Wrexham).
Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Alex Rodman (Grimsby Town).
Neil Ashton (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Ross Hannah tries a through ball, but Ross Hannah is caught offside.