League One
Brentford1Crawley0

Brentford 1-0 Crawley Town

Jonathan Douglas

Brentford edged closer to promotion from League One after Jonathan Douglas' goal sealed victory over Crawley.

Clayton Donaldson had two early chances for the Bees but missed the target twice, while Alan Judge's header was saved by Crawley keeper Paul Jones.

Jones was at fault for the goal though, spilling Douglas' header into the net.

Stuart Dallas twice went close to making it 2-0 as Brentford saw out victory to open up a nine-point advantage over Rotherham in third.

And with five games left to play, Brentford know two wins and a draw will seal promotion to the Championship, with the Bees also three points behind leaders Wolves.

The west London side's tally of 87 points is the highest recorded in their 125-year history.

Brentford manager Mark Warburton told BBC London 94.9:

Post-match: Bees boss Warburton

"These are the hard games and we knew they were going to be a tough opponent. They slowed the game down and we had to respond to it and not get impatient.

"There was good fortune and we had to fight for it.

"From our point of view it is one game at a time.

"Our long-term target is to fill our new stadium. To do that we need to set new records and it is another step forward towards our goal."

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

Post-match: Crawley manager Gregory

"We came here with a plan and it had 0-0 written all over it in my view, which would have been a good result for us.

"They are a hard team to play against and they are almost certainly going to be automatically promoted. We made a monumental error which has cost us.

"Obviously the mistake by Jonesy (Paul Jones) has cost us from a fairly easy header and it was game over.

"It was a very disappointing way to lose a match."

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 12McCormack
  • 24Bidwell
  • 8Douglas
  • 5Craig
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 4ForshawSubstituted forDiagouragaat 89'minutes
  • 17SavilleSubstituted forReevesat 68'minutes
  • 9Donaldson
  • 15Dallas
  • 18JudgeSubstituted forTrottaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Connor
  • 6Dean
  • 11Grigg
  • 16Bonham
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 22Reeves
  • 29Trotta

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 29Connolly
  • 3Sadler
  • 15BulmanSubstituted forTorresat 69'minutes
  • 12Walsh
  • 5McFadzean
  • 11Simpson
  • 28Dicker
  • 18Tubbs
  • 7ClarkeSubstituted forProctorat 59'minutes
  • 21Jones

Substitutes

  • 4Connolly
  • 8Torres
  • 9Fallon
  • 14Proctor
  • 19Monakana
  • 25Maddison
  • 26Edwards
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
7,718

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 1, Crawley Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Crawley Town 0.

Hand ball by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Brentford).

Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Paul Connolly.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Toumani Diagouraga replaces Adam Forshaw.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sergio Torres.

Attempt blocked. Jake Reeves (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Attempt blocked. Jake Reeves (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Crawley Town).

Foul by Alan McCormack (Brentford).

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Marcello Trotta replaces Alan Judge.

Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Adam Forshaw (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Tony Craig (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergio Torres (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Dannie Bulman.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Jake Reeves replaces George Saville.

Alan McCormack (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Attempt saved. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Billy Clarke.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 1, Crawley Town 0. Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Adam Forshaw (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Stuart Dallas (Brentford).

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Brentford).

Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves41279574254990
2Brentford41269666363087
3Rotherham412212777492878
4Leyton Orient412211873383577
5Preston412016557391876
6Peterborough41204176354964
7MK Dons41177175855358
8Swindon41169165854457
9Port Vale41176185566-1157
10Walsall411414134542356
11Sheff Utd411511154243-156
12Bradford411116145251149
13Coventry411611147171049
14Gillingham41146215469-1548
15Bristol City411017146364-147
16Oldham411211184657-1147
17Crawley391113154049-946
18Colchester411013184557-1243
19Tranmere401110194970-2143
20Carlisle401110194061-2143
21Crewe411110204976-2743
22Shrewsbury41914183750-1341
23Notts County41124255572-1740
24Stevenage41109224061-2139
View full League One table

