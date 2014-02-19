League One
Gillingham0Sheff Utd1

Gillingham 0-1 Sheffield United

Sheffield United Conor Coady

Sheffield United lifted themselves out of the League One relegation zone with victory over Gillingham.

Conor Coady's first-half goal from inside the box earned all three points for the FA Cup quarter-finalists.

Ryan Inniss, making his Gillingham debut, missed a good chance in the first half but was substituted after 42 minutes because of injury.

Ben Davies, who signed for Sheffield United on loan from Derby an hour before the match, also made his debut.

The hosts had won their last three games at Priestfield but only Adebayo Akinfenwa went close to scoring, with a header onto the roof of the net.

Coady's goal came from a low drive sent into the bottom right corner.

Nigel Clough: Sheffield United boss on Gillingham win

It was the Liverpool loanee's second strike of the week, after he played a part in their 3-1 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We're delighted on the back of Sunday's performance and victory to come here (and win).

"To come here and get a clean sheet and three points, I think it's probably the best three points of the season."

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 23Harriman
  • 3MartinBooked at 44mins
  • 12GregoryBooked at 75mins
  • 24InnissSubstituted forLeggeat 42'minutes
  • 26Barrett
  • 15Dack
  • 4LinganziSubstituted forWestonat 73'minutes
  • 10McDonald
  • 8Akinfenwa
  • 19SmithSubstituted forWhelpdaleat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Legge
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 11Weston
  • 27Fagan
  • 31Hessenthaler
  • 32Pigott
  • 35Baxter

Sheff Utd

  • 1Howard
  • 7FlynnSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
  • 3Harris
  • 6Hill
  • 15Collins
  • 5MaguireBooked at 23mins
  • 17Coady
  • 14McGinn
  • 18PaynterSubstituted forMurphyat 69'minutes
  • 9PorterSubstituted forBaxterat 79'minutes
  • 8Doyle

Substitutes

  • 11Baxter
  • 12Miller
  • 21Scougall
  • 22Davies
  • 23Murphy
  • 25Long
  • 32Kennedy
Referee:
Carl Berry
Attendance:
5,766

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 0, Sheffield United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Sheffield United 1.

Michael Harriman (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United).

Foul by Steven Gregory (Gillingham).

Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).

Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Leon Legge (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jamie Murphy.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Hand ball by Chris Whelpdale (Gillingham).

Attempt saved. Leon Legge (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).

Cody McDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Chris Porter.

Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).

Conor Coady (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).

Booking

Steven Gregory (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.

Conor Coady (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Gregory (Gillingham).

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Myles Weston replaces Amine Linganzi.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Davies replaces Ryan Flynn.

Conor Coady (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).

Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Gregory (Gillingham).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Jamie Murphy replaces Billy Paynter.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Chris Whelpdale replaces Connor Smith.

Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).

Matthew Hill (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Amine Linganzi (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Conor Coady.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Michael Harriman.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Leon Legge.

Foul by Amine Linganzi (Gillingham).

Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 19th February 2014

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford30206454282666
2Leyton Orient32197664323264
3Wolves30197451203164
4Preston311512441291257
5Rotherham30159653391454
6Peterborough30154115041949
7Walsall31121183629747
8Swindon31136124941845
9MK Dons31127124643343
10Port Vale31134144346-343
11Bradford3181494238438
12Gillingham32115164254-1238
13Coventry3013895853537
14Carlisle31106153652-1636
15Colchester2881193536-135
16Oldham3197153544-934
17Bristol City32614124752-532
18Sheff Utd2988132938-932
19Tranmere3188153554-1932
20Crawley2571082934-531
21Crewe3187163460-2631
22Notts County3293204052-1230
23Shrewsbury31610152841-1328
24Stevenage2974182849-2125
View full League One table

