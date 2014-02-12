FC Halifax Town: Simon Lenighan joins on loan from Leeds

FC Halifax Town have signed young midfielder Simon Lenighan on loan from Leeds United for one month.

The 19-year-old is yet to play for Leeds' first team but has been a regular member of the development side.

Lenighan was on loan with Conference North side Bradford Park Avenue earlier this season, making his debut against Kidderminster in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Halifax midfielder Kevin Holsgrove has joined Guiseley AFC on loan until the end of the season.