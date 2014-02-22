League One
Walsall1Crawley2

Walsall 1-2 Crawley Town

Matt Tubbs

Matt Tubbs scored twice as Crawley beat Walsall in their first game in a month.

Tubbs opened the scoring from the spot after home captain Andy Butler accidentally handled in the box.

The striker doubled his tally after the break when he headed in Billy Clarke's fine far-post cross from six yards.

Sam Mantom pulled one back for the Saddlers as he met Craig Westcarr's corner before Clarke was sent off when he received a second yellow card for time-wasting, but Crawley held on.

Crawley, who had not played since their 2-2 draw with Rotherham on 25 January, remain just two points clear of the relegation zone.

However the Sussex side have up to seven games in hand on some of the clubs at the bottom of the League One table.

Walsall, who are now without a victory in five games, sit five points off a play-off spot in seventh place.

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Sussex:

"We knew today was going to be a very tough game but I felt we got a good start which helped when we got the penalty.

"Walsall got back into the game and we had to hang on at the end but we showed an enormous amount of resilience to withstand the pressure in the last 20 minutes.

"You can always tell how much you are under pressure by what your goalkeeper has done and Paul Jones didn't much to do today.

"The longer the game went on the more comfortable I got."

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 2Purkiss
  • 14Benning
  • 8Mantom
  • 12Downing
  • 4Butler
  • 29BrandySubstituted forHemmingsat 86'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 30NgooSubstituted forSawyersat 61'minutes
  • 10Westcarr
  • 9LalkovicBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBaxendaleat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Featherstone
  • 11Hemmings
  • 13Lewis
  • 15Chambers
  • 16Baxendale
  • 24Hewitt
  • 25Sawyers

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 4ConnollyBooked at 37mins
  • 3Sadler
  • 11Simpson
  • 5McFadzeanBooked at 19mins
  • 12Walsh
  • 28DickerSubstituted forBulmanat 62'minutes
  • 10Drury
  • 18TubbsSubstituted forProctorat 90'minutes
  • 7ClarkeBooked at 80mins
  • 21Jones

Substitutes

  • 9Fallon
  • 14Proctor
  • 15Bulman
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Boateng
  • 29Connolly
  • 32Atkins
Referee:
Kevin Wright
Attendance:
3,904

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 1, Crawley Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Crawley Town 2.

Foul by Paul Downing (Walsall).

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ashley Hemmings (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Matt Tubbs.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Joe Walsh.

Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Ashley Hemmings replaces Febian Brandy.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Billy Clarke (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. James Baxendale replaces Milan Lalkovic.

Sam Mantom (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).

Andrew Butler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).

Booking

Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Clarke (Crawley Town).

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Dannie Bulman.

Foul by Febian Brandy (Walsall).

Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 1, Crawley Town 2. Sam Mantom (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Westcarr with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Joe Walsh.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Dannie Bulman replaces Gary Dicker.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Romaine Sawyers replaces Michael Ngoo.

Foul by Michael Ngoo (Walsall).

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Craig Westcarr (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Malvind Benning.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 0, Crawley Town 2. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Foul by Michael Ngoo (Walsall).

(Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Michael Ngoo (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Walsall 0, Crawley Town 1.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33207666323467
2Wolves31207454203467
3Brentford31206554312366
4Preston321612443301360
5Rotherham31169655401557
6Peterborough311641151411052
7Walsall32121193731647
8Swindon32136134943645
9MK Dons32127134644243
10Port Vale32134154449-543
11Bradford3291494338541
12Gillingham33115174255-1338
13Coventry31138105956337
14Oldham32107153644-837
15Carlisle32106163754-1736
16Colchester29811103638-235
17Sheff Utd3098133238-635
18Tranmere3298153855-1735
19Crawley2681083135-434
20Crewe3297163761-2434
21Bristol City33614134755-832
22Shrewsbury32710153143-1231
23Notts County3393214255-1330
24Stevenage3074192850-2225
View full League One table

