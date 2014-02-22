League One
Carlisle1Rotherham2

Carlisle United 1-2 Rotherham United

Kieran Agard

Kieran Agard scored an injury-time winner as Rotherham boosted their play-off hopes with victory at Carlisle.

Agard flicked home Alex Revell's cross for his 16th goal of the season in the second minute of stoppage time.

Wes Thomas had rolled into an empty net after a defensive mix-up to put the visitors ahead before Lee Miller levelled on the stroke of half-time with an overhead kick.

Thomas shot straight at keeper Jordan Pickford's legs before Agard pounced.

The Millers have now won six games out of seven, including four in a row, and sit in fifth place, while Carlisle are just four points above the relegation zone.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's always nice to score a winning goal, and it's always nice in added time, of course.

"But we could have been four or five-nil up at half-time. We should have been.

"Instead of that we turned level, and it's fair to say that for one of the few times since probably October-November I had to get into them [the players] a little bit.

"To be fair to the players, I said to them "go out and some of you prove me wrong", and listen, if it had finished one-nil we we'd have still been the dominant team.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 18Pickford
  • 39Chimbonda
  • 3Robson
  • 16Potts
  • 23O'Hanlon
  • 30Meppen-WalterBooked at 77mins
  • 8NobleSubstituted forByrneat 68'minutes
  • 10Ekangamene
  • 9Miller
  • 24RedmondSubstituted forGomez Novoat 79'minutes
  • 7Amoo

Substitutes

  • 4Chantler
  • 19Symington
  • 20Fleming
  • 25Byrne
  • 27Brough
  • 29Guy
  • 33Gomez Novo

Rotherham

  • 21Collin
  • 27Tavernier
  • 3Skarz
  • 8Frecklington
  • 4ArnasonBooked at 65mins
  • 5DavisBooked at 63mins
  • 22AgardSubstituted forO'Connorat 90+2'minutes
  • 36Smallwood
  • 26ThomasSubstituted forAdamsat 75'minutes
  • 9Revell
  • 18Pringle

Substitutes

  • 1Shearer
  • 2Brindley
  • 10O'Connor
  • 25Addison
  • 28Vuckic
  • 35Hitchcock
  • 37Adams
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
4,293

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Rotherham United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Rotherham United 2.

Attempt missed. Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael O'Connor replaces Kieran Agard.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 1, Rotherham United 2. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Revell.

Matty Robson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Attempt blocked. Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Pascal Chimbonda (Carlisle United).

Alex Revell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Lee Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Claude Davis (Rotherham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Nacho Novo replaces Daniel Redmond.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Courtney Meppen-Walter.

Booking

Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United).

Alex Revell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Nicky Adams replaces Wes Thomas.

Foul by Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United).

Alex Revell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Redmond (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by David Amoo (Carlisle United).

Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Sam Byrne replaces Liam Noble.

Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).

Wes Thomas (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Matty Robson (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Kári Arnason (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.

David Amoo (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).

Booking

Claude Davis (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.

Lee Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Claude Davis (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Alex Revell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Liam Noble (Carlisle United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33207666323467
2Wolves31207454203467
3Brentford31206554312366
4Preston321612443301360
5Rotherham31169655401557
6Peterborough311641151411052
7Walsall32121193731647
8Swindon32136134943645
9MK Dons32127134644243
10Port Vale32134154449-543
11Bradford3291494338541
12Gillingham33115174255-1338
13Coventry31138105956337
14Oldham32107153644-837
15Carlisle32106163754-1736
16Colchester29811103638-235
17Sheff Utd3098133238-635
18Tranmere3298153855-1735
19Crawley2681083135-434
20Crewe3297163761-2434
21Bristol City33614134755-832
22Shrewsbury32710153143-1231
23Notts County3393214255-1330
24Stevenage3074192850-2225
View full League One table

