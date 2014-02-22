Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Rotherham United 2.
Carlisle United 1-2 Rotherham United
Kieran Agard scored an injury-time winner as Rotherham boosted their play-off hopes with victory at Carlisle.
Agard flicked home Alex Revell's cross for his 16th goal of the season in the second minute of stoppage time.
Wes Thomas had rolled into an empty net after a defensive mix-up to put the visitors ahead before Lee Miller levelled on the stroke of half-time with an overhead kick.
Thomas shot straight at keeper Jordan Pickford's legs before Agard pounced.
The Millers have now won six games out of seven, including four in a row, and sit in fifth place, while Carlisle are just four points above the relegation zone.
Rotherham manager Steve Evans told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"It's always nice to score a winning goal, and it's always nice in added time, of course.
"But we could have been four or five-nil up at half-time. We should have been.
"Instead of that we turned level, and it's fair to say that for one of the few times since probably October-November I had to get into them [the players] a little bit.
"To be fair to the players, I said to them "go out and some of you prove me wrong", and listen, if it had finished one-nil we we'd have still been the dominant team.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 18Pickford
- 39Chimbonda
- 3Robson
- 16Potts
- 23O'Hanlon
- 30Meppen-WalterBooked at 77mins
- 8NobleSubstituted forByrneat 68'minutes
- 10Ekangamene
- 9Miller
- 24RedmondSubstituted forGomez Novoat 79'minutes
- 7Amoo
Substitutes
- 4Chantler
- 19Symington
- 20Fleming
- 25Byrne
- 27Brough
- 29Guy
- 33Gomez Novo
Rotherham
- 21Collin
- 27Tavernier
- 3Skarz
- 8Frecklington
- 4ArnasonBooked at 65mins
- 5DavisBooked at 63mins
- 22AgardSubstituted forO'Connorat 90+2'minutes
- 36Smallwood
- 26ThomasSubstituted forAdamsat 75'minutes
- 9Revell
- 18Pringle
Substitutes
- 1Shearer
- 2Brindley
- 10O'Connor
- 25Addison
- 28Vuckic
- 35Hitchcock
- 37Adams
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 4,293
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Rotherham United 2.
Attempt missed. Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael O'Connor replaces Kieran Agard.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Rotherham United 2. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Revell.
Matty Robson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).
Attempt blocked. Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Pascal Chimbonda (Carlisle United).
Alex Revell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Lee Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claude Davis (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Nacho Novo replaces Daniel Redmond.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Courtney Meppen-Walter.
Booking
Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United).
Alex Revell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Nicky Adams replaces Wes Thomas.
Foul by Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United).
Alex Revell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Redmond (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by David Amoo (Carlisle United).
Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Sam Byrne replaces Liam Noble.
Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).
Wes Thomas (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Matty Robson (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Kári Arnason (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
David Amoo (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).
Booking
Claude Davis (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Lee Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claude Davis (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Alex Revell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Liam Noble (Carlisle United).