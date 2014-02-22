Match ends, Scunthorpe United 5, Portsmouth 1.
Scunthorpe United 5-1 Portsmouth
-
- From the section Football
David Syers scored the first hat-trick of his career as promotion-chasing Scunthorpe thrashed Portsmouth.
Midfielder Syers struck early with a deflected shot and Gary McSheffrey's superb backheel set up Sam Winnall for his 17th of the season.
Paddy Madden set up Syers for his second and then tapped in his first for the club just after the break.
Syers wrapped things up from Hakeeb Adelakun's pass before debutant Michael Drennan headed a Pompey consolation.
The hat-trick took Syers' goal tally against Portsmouth this season to five, having scored both in a 2-1 win at Fratton Park in November.
The victory extended Scunthorpe's unbeaten run to 16 matches, and there was the added bonus of moving level on points with League Two leaders Chesterfield, who lost 1-0 at Wycombe.
Scunthorpe manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It was really pleasing, we've just got to keep our feet on the ground.
"It was probably the most complete attacking performance without a doubt - great to see Paddy Madden on the score sheet with his first goal for the club.
"I'm a bit disappointed that Paul Hayes didn't stick one of those two away - two great chances, the first one he'd done everything right and credit to the keeper."
Portsmouth boss Richie Barker told BBC Radio Solent:
"It is (hurtful) to see a performance like that from the side because they've done everything that was needed to be done throughout the week.
"They picked up every second ball, they were just more ruthless than us and they look like a team who obviously are mentally in a good place, but that's no excuse from us.
"We were outworked today by Scunthorpe - irrelevant of the playing stuff, outworked. They won every 50-50 challenge, they were stronger than us, they competed better than us."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 18Nolan
- 30Williams
- 4McAllister
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forHawkridgeat 79'minutes
- 24SyersSubstituted forSparrowat 71'minutes
- 27Madden
- 29WinnallSubstituted forHayesat 71'minutes
- 28McSheffrey
Substitutes
- 2Ribeiro
- 3Dawson
- 7Sparrow
- 13Severn
- 14Hawkridge
- 15Waterfall
- 39Hayes
Portsmouth
- 40Carson
- 15Alfei
- 14Painter
- 31RaconSubstituted forHolmesat 45'minutes
- 26Chorley
- 6Bradley
- 19Fogden
- 29Diagouraga
- 32JervisSubstituted forAgyemangat 83'minutes
- 35Wallace
- 7BarchamSubstituted forDrennanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 3N'Gala
- 8Padovani
- 11Holmes
- 17Shorey
- 23Agyemang
- 28Drennan
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 4,165
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 5, Portsmouth 1.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Gary McSheffrey.
Attempt saved. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by David Mirfin.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 5, Portsmouth 1. Michael Drennan (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Sonny Bradley (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Attempt blocked. Wes Fogden (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Patrick Agyemang replaces Jake Jervis.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Trevor Carson.
Attempt saved. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United).
Sonny Bradley (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Terry Hawkridge replaces Hakeeb Adelakun because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Matthew Sparrow replaces Dave Syers.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Paul Hayes replaces Sam Winnall.
Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Portsmouth).
Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Alfei (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United).
Marcos Painter (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Marcos Painter (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Marcos Painter (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Daniel Alfei.
Attempt blocked. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).
Marcos Painter (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 5, Portsmouth 0. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakeeb Adelakun.
Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).
Ricky Holmes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.