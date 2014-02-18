Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Bayer Leverkusen 0-4 Paris St-Germain
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as Paris St-Germain took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a convincing last-16 first-leg win over 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.
Blaise Matuidi slid the ball under goalkeeper Bernd Leno to give the visitors a third-minute lead.
Ibrahimovic then scored a penalty and fired into the top corner from 20 yards within three first-half minutes.
Yohan Cabaye sidefooted into the top corner after Emir Spahic saw red.
Ibrahimovic's two goals see him move ahead of Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo to become the tournament's top scorer this season, with a personal best 10 Champions League goals.
Before Tuesday, the Sweden striker had appeared in 30 matches in the Champions League knockout stages but only scored five goals, and he has yet to win the competition despite spells with Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Ajax.
Here he was a crucial presence, however, and even without their injured £55m striker Edinson Cavani, PSG sent out a warning to the rest of Europe's big teams with a masterful away performance. They go into the return leg at Parc des Princes on 12 March knowing no side has ever overturned a 4-0 deficit in the competition.
Laurent Blanc's side have lost just once in the French league all season, in contrast to their hosts who, though still second in the Bundesliga, have lost five of their last seven league matches - and whose last foray into the Champions League knockout rounds was two years ago when they were beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Barcelona.
The visitors made a quick start in Germany as France midfielder Matuidi won the ball back inside Leverkusen's half, before running on to Marco Verratti's through-ball and firing home.
After missing from close range, Ibrahimovic then doubled the lead from the penalty spot. Spahic needlessly pulled Ezequiel Lavezzi back off the ball and the Swede calmly converted from 12 yards.
And just before half-time, he scored his second. The striker, who has scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 this season, received the ball from Matuidi just outside the penalty area before brilliantly firing left-footed into the top corner.
Leverkusen's frustrations only grew after the break when Lucas's theatrical fall saw them reduced to 10 men as Spahic received his second yellow card of the evening for an innocuous push.
The visitors thought they had made it 4-0 when Matuidi's shot was deflected into the net by Leverkusen defender Philipp Wollscheid only for the goal to be ruled out because Lavezzi was offside.
But the visitors got their fourth when substitute Cabaye converted from 18 yards for his first goal since signing from Newcastle.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
- 1Leno
- 14HilbertBooked at 15mins
- 20GuardadoBooked at 48mins
- 6RolfesSubstituted forReinartzat 45'minutes
- 21Toprak
- 5SpahicBooked at 59mins
- 8Bender
- 27CastroBooked at 58mins
- 11Kießling
- 18SamSubstituted forWollscheidat 62'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forBrandtat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Reinartz
- 4Wollscheid
- 13Hegeler
- 15Öztunali
- 17Boenisch
- 19Brandt
- 22Yelldell
PSG
- 30Sirigu
- 23Van der Wiel
- 17Cabelino Andrade
- 8Motta
- 13da Dias Costa
- 2Thiago Silva
- 24Verratti
- 14MatuidiBooked at 4minsSubstituted forCabayeat 67'minutes
- 10Ibrahimovic
- 29Lucas Moura
- 22LavezziSubstituted forPastoreat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Douchez
- 4Cabaye
- 5Marquinhos
- 7Menez
- 21Digne
- 25Rabiot
- 27Pastore
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gregory Van der Wiel with a cross.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Philipp Wollscheid (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt missed. Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ömer Toprak.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Castro (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0, Paris Saint Germain 4. Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
Attempt saved. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a cross.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt saved. Stefan Reinartz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Ezequiel Lavezzi.
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain).
Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roberto Hilbert (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Gregory Van der Wiel.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Yohan Cabaye replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Ezequiel Lavezzi is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Gregory Van der Wiel.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Philipp Wollscheid replaces Sidney Sam.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain).
Stefan Kießling (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Emir Spahic (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) for a bad foul.
Booking
Gonzalo Castro (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emir Spahic (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Motta tries a through ball, but Lucas Moura is caught offside.
Gregory Van der Wiel (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Blaise Matuidi.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Kießling (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).