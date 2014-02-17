Coventry City: Callum Wilson on verge of return to training

Coventry City boss Steven Pressley says he is confident that striker Callum Wilson will return to full training by the end of the week.

Wilson, 21, has 15 goals this season but has not played since New Year's Day, after dislocating his shoulder.

"He's joining in with the young boys where there's less contact on him so he can get his confidence back," Pressley told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"His fitness levels are there. He's in really good condition."

Wilson had an operation to have his shoulder pinned after seeing a specialist following his injury in the Sky Blues' 3-1 win at Rotherham on 1 January.

With Pressley keen to handle Wilson's return as delicately as he can, he admits that the club's recent postponements - against Walsall and Bradford City - have worked to their advantage.

"It's good for him, the more games are cancelled, the less he misses. He's delighted with that," Pressley said.

"He can start growing his confidence and it's just a question of getting that contact and sharpness back."

After beginning the season on -10 points, the Sky Blues are currently 12th in League One, 12 points off the play-off places and seven clear of the relegation zone.