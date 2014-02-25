National League
Forest Green1Barnet2

Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Barnet

Mark Byrne scored after 22 seconds to help Barnet move to third in the Conference Premier table with victory at Forest Green Rovers.

Byrnes slotted the Bees ahead from 10 yards, then provided the cross for Dani Lopez to make it 2-0 before the break.

Lopez struck after moving forward as cover for the injured Jake Hyde.

Curtis Weston almost added a third for the Bees - who are now unbeaten in five games - with a 25-yard shot, before a Marcus Kelly free-kick made it 2-1.

Forest Green manager Adrian Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We're disappointed as we didn't turn up in the first half.

"They were far better than us all over the pitch and in the first half we were non-existent.

"There were eight or nine of them still in the changing room, they didn't know what was happening.

"It happens in games. We said a few things at half-time and responded well, we just needed to score sooner."

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 1Russell
  • 15Oshodi
  • 6Bennett
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 20OliverSubstituted forAsafu-Adjayeat 54'minutes
  • 4BanguraBooked at 44minsSubstituted forKlukowskiat 74'minutes
  • 24Kelly
  • 23Barry
  • 29Hughes
  • 7Norwood
  • 9WrightSubstituted forVieiraat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Asafu-Adjaye
  • 21White
  • 22Green
  • 10Vieira
  • 8Klukowski

Barnet

  • 13Jupp
  • 30Stephens
  • 41Gjokaj
  • 14Abdullah
  • 2Yiadom
  • 4Weston
  • 15Cadogan
  • 20VilheteSubstituted forJohnsonat 88'minutes
  • 8Byrne
  • 9HydeSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 23'minutes
  • 38Lopez RoblesSubstituted forMengerinkat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 16Mengerink
  • 6Saville
  • 18Lowe
  • 7Marsh-Brown
Referee:
Simon Bennett
Attendance:
869

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Barnet 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Barnet 2.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Barnet 2. Marcus Kelly (Forest Green Rovers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Foul by Marciano Mengerink (Barnet).

Marcus Kelly (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Elliot Johnson replaces Mauro Vilhete.

Attempt blocked. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Barnet.

Attempt missed. Eddie Oshodi (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Kelly.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers.

Foul by Valentin Gjokaj (Barnet).

Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Marciano Mengerink replaces Dani López.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Yan Klukowski replaces Al Bangura.

Hand ball by Eddie Oshodi (Forest Green Rovers).

Foul by Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers).

Ahmed Abdullah (Barnet) wins a free kick.

Foul by Dale Bennett (Forest Green Rovers).

Valentin Gjokaj (Barnet) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Magno Vieira replaces Daniel Wright.

Foul by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet).

Ed Asafu-Adjaye (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Lee Hughes tries a through ball, but Lee Hughes is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Ed Asafu-Adjaye replaces Luke Oliver because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kieron Cadogan (Barnet) header from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Daniel Wright (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Marcus Kelly with a cross.

Attempt missed. David Stephens (Barnet) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Byrne.

Corner, Barnet.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 0, Barnet 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Barnet 2.

Corner, Barnet.

Attempt saved. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

Booking

Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Barnet 2. Dani López (Barnet) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Byrne with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Dani López (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Daniel Wright (Forest Green Rovers).

