Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Barnet

Mark Byrne scored after 22 seconds to help Barnet move to third in the Conference Premier table with victory at Forest Green Rovers.

Byrnes slotted the Bees ahead from 10 yards, then provided the cross for Dani Lopez to make it 2-0 before the break.

Lopez struck after moving forward as cover for the injured Jake Hyde.

Curtis Weston almost added a third for the Bees - who are now unbeaten in five games - with a 25-yard shot, before a Marcus Kelly free-kick made it 2-1.

Forest Green manager Adrian Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We're disappointed as we didn't turn up in the first half.

"They were far better than us all over the pitch and in the first half we were non-existent.

"There were eight or nine of them still in the changing room, they didn't know what was happening.

"It happens in games. We said a few things at half-time and responded well, we just needed to score sooner."