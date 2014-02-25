Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Barnet 2.
Forest Green Rovers 1-2 Barnet
-
- From the section Football
Mark Byrne scored after 22 seconds to help Barnet move to third in the Conference Premier table with victory at Forest Green Rovers.
Byrnes slotted the Bees ahead from 10 yards, then provided the cross for Dani Lopez to make it 2-0 before the break.
Lopez struck after moving forward as cover for the injured Jake Hyde.
Curtis Weston almost added a third for the Bees - who are now unbeaten in five games - with a 25-yard shot, before a Marcus Kelly free-kick made it 2-1.
Forest Green manager Adrian Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"We're disappointed as we didn't turn up in the first half.
"They were far better than us all over the pitch and in the first half we were non-existent.
"There were eight or nine of them still in the changing room, they didn't know what was happening.
"It happens in games. We said a few things at half-time and responded well, we just needed to score sooner."
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Russell
- 15Oshodi
- 6Bennett
- 2Hodgkiss
- 20OliverSubstituted forAsafu-Adjayeat 54'minutes
- 4BanguraBooked at 44minsSubstituted forKlukowskiat 74'minutes
- 24Kelly
- 23Barry
- 29Hughes
- 7Norwood
- 9WrightSubstituted forVieiraat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Asafu-Adjaye
- 21White
- 22Green
- 10Vieira
- 8Klukowski
Barnet
- 13Jupp
- 30Stephens
- 41Gjokaj
- 14Abdullah
- 2Yiadom
- 4Weston
- 15Cadogan
- 20VilheteSubstituted forJohnsonat 88'minutes
- 8Byrne
- 9HydeSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 23'minutes
- 38Lopez RoblesSubstituted forMengerinkat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 16Mengerink
- 6Saville
- 18Lowe
- 7Marsh-Brown
- Referee:
- Simon Bennett
- Attendance:
- 869
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 1, Barnet 2.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 1, Barnet 2. Marcus Kelly (Forest Green Rovers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Marciano Mengerink (Barnet).
Marcus Kelly (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Elliot Johnson replaces Mauro Vilhete.
Attempt blocked. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Curtis Weston (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt missed. Eddie Oshodi (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Kelly.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Foul by Valentin Gjokaj (Barnet).
Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Marciano Mengerink replaces Dani López.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Yan Klukowski replaces Al Bangura.
Hand ball by Eddie Oshodi (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers).
Ahmed Abdullah (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dale Bennett (Forest Green Rovers).
Valentin Gjokaj (Barnet) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Magno Vieira replaces Daniel Wright.
Foul by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet).
Ed Asafu-Adjaye (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Lee Hughes tries a through ball, but Lee Hughes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Ed Asafu-Adjaye replaces Luke Oliver because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kieron Cadogan (Barnet) header from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Daniel Wright (Forest Green Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Marcus Kelly with a cross.
Attempt missed. David Stephens (Barnet) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Byrne.
Corner, Barnet.
Second Half
Second Half begins Forest Green Rovers 0, Barnet 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 0, Barnet 2.
Corner, Barnet.
Attempt saved. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Booking
Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Barnet 2. Dani López (Barnet) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Byrne with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Dani López (Barnet) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Daniel Wright (Forest Green Rovers).