Match ends, Arsenal 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Arsenal 0-2 Bayern Munich
-
Arsenal look destined to perish at the same stage of the Champions League and against the same opponents as last season after Bayern Munich won convincingly at Emirates Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side remain on course in their bid to become the first side to retain the Champions League as second-half goals from Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller gave them an emphatic advantage in their last-16 first-leg tie.
It will be a night of regrets for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and his players after Mesut Ozil's careless early penalty was saved by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer and opposite number Wojciech Szczesny was sent off before half-time for fouling Arjen Robben in the area.
David Alaba was also wasteful as he hit the post from the resulting penalty - but there was no escape for 10-man Arsenal after the break as Bayern's greater numbers and quality proved decisive.
The outstanding Kroos scored spectacularly from 20 yards just after half-time and substitute Muller headed in the second two minutes from time.
Arsenal won 2-0 in the second leg last season, going out on away goals, but it is hard to see them producing the three-goal winning margin they require against a Bayern side that are arguably stronger under Guardiola than it was when they claimed the crown last season.
Manchester United manager David Moyes was an interested spectator and it is likely Bayern's Kroos was the object of his attentions after being linked with a move to Old Trafford.
On this evidence, however, Kroos is a player of such pedigree that he belongs in the Champions League, somewhere United are increasingly unlikely to be next season. It is also hard to see such a talent being allowed to escape by Bayern.
Wenger delivered a selection surprise by starting with Yaya Sanogo up front ahead of the experienced Olivier Giroud - and the 21-year-old was prominent as Arsenal and Bayern set the tone for a wonderfully entertaining opening half.
Szczesny showed superb reactions and athleticism to dive high to his left to save from Kroos while Neuer demonstrated equal expertise to make a low stop from Sanogo.
Arsenal were making an uninhibited start and were rewarded with a penalty after only nine minutes when Ozil was fouled by Jerome Boateng as he tried to turn inside the defender.
Ozil took the penalty but - just as when he missed against Marseille in the group stage - the run-up was hesitant and the spot-kick feeble, allowing Neuer, his childhood friend, to thrust up a hand to save.
Arsenal suffered a setback before the interval as Kieran Gibbs went down injured and was replaced by Nacho Monreal before another moment of drama as half-time approached.
Kroos showed his vision to create an opening for Robben, who was fouled by Szczesny as they challenged for the ball. Italian referee Nicola Rizzoli awarded the penalty and sent off Arsenal's keeper.
Santi Cazorla was the player sacrificed as Lukasz Fabianski replaced Szczesny in goal. He was not called into action as Alaba rolled another poor penalty against the outside of the post.
Bayern made their numerical superiority count as they took the lead nine minutes into the second half. Kroos had been majestic all evening and his finish was no different as he swept Philipp Lahm's pass high past Fabianski with a first-time finish with his right foot.
Guardiola's men were now dominating and Fabianski did well to save from Robben when he was afforded far too much space inside Arsenal's area.
And Robben was close again with a trademark curling left-foot effort from the right wing that was only inches away from the far post with Fabianski beaten.
The second goal had been threatened and it arrived via Muller's stooping header - and there was almost time for a final flourish from Kroos when he sent a low shot against the post.
It is unlikely to prove decisive.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1SzczesnyBooked at 37mins
- 3Sagna
- 28GibbsSubstituted forMonrealat 31'minutes
- 20Flamini
- 4Mertesacker
- 6Koscielny
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forRosickyat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 10Wilshere
- 22SanogoBooked at 55mins
- 11Özil
- 19CazorlaSubstituted forFabianskiat 39'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rosicky
- 9Podolski
- 12Giroud
- 17Monreal
- 21Fabianski
- 25Jenkinson
- 44Gnabry
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 21Lahm
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 17BoatengBooked at 8minsSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 45'minutes
- 4Costa Santos
- 19Götze
- 39Kroos
- 9MandzukicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMüllerat 64'minutes
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forPizarroat 79'minutes
- 10Robben
Substitutes
- 5van Buyten
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 14Pizarro
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
- 26Contento
- 31Schweinsteiger
- Referee:
- Nicola Rizzoli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Claudio Pizarro.
Attempt blocked. Claudio Pizarro (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.
Attempt blocked. Claudio Pizarro (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Foul by Claudio Pizarro (FC Bayern München).
Lukasz Fabianski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 0, FC Bayern München 2. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philipp Lahm with a through ball.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dante with a headed pass.
Booking
Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal).
Offside, Arsenal. Yaya Sanogo tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Claudio Pizarro replaces Thiago Alcántara.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Tomas Rosicky replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm with a cross.
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
Foul by Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München).
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Attempt missed. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mario Götze (FC Bayern München).
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.