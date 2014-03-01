Match ends, Southampton 0, Liverpool 3.
Southampton 0-3 Liverpool
Liverpool strengthened their title challenge as a clinical victory over Southampton lifted them into second in the Premier League table.
Striker Luis Suarez scored his first goal for six games with a low finish from just inside the penalty area.
Southampton's Adam Lallana was denied an equaliser by a post before Reds substitute Raheem Sterling made it 2-0.
The teenager netted with his first touch after Suarez's cross, and Steven Gerrard added the third with a penalty.
The spot-kick was awarded after the tireless Suarez, making his 100th Premier League appearance, was hauled down by Jose Fonte deep in stoppage time.
With Arsenal losing earlier at Stoke and Manchester City not playing, Liverpool are now table-topping Chelsea's closest rivals.
The Reds head into a two-week break four points behind Jose Mourinho's leaders with 10 games remaining.
But they leapfrog Arsenal because of a superior goal difference and, just as importantly, are nine points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification.
Manager Brendan Rodgers will be just as pleased with a clean sheet after his side conceded five goals in their previous two games.
Liverpool remain unbeaten in the top flight in 2014, with seven wins in nine games.
They arrived at St Mary's Stadium having scored in their previous 17 league games, and required just 16 minutes to extend that run to 18.
The goal came after a powerful run by Daniel Sturridge following a Liverpool throw-in, with Fonte diverting the ball into the path of Suarez, who finished clinically.
In a game that featured nine players called up for England duty against Denmark, Southampton spent the remainder of the first half testing the visitors' defence.
Lallana was denied by a post after the Reds had failed to deal with Jay Rodriguez's looping cross, while French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin fired narrowly over with a shot on the turn.
Rodriguez was then left frustrated by Simon Mignolet's diving save before Sterling put the game beyond the hosts 80 seconds after replacing Philippe Coutinho.
Watched by England boss Roy Hodgson, Sterling kept his composure after Suarez turned provider, beating Dejan Lovren before cutting the ball back into the path of his teenage team-mate.
And Liverpool fans were singing "We're going to win the league" when Gerrard made it 3-0 in stoppage time after Fonte's lunge on Suarez.
Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino:
"I thought 3-0 wasn't a fair result. Liverpool were a lot more clinical than we were in front of goal.
"But we had some very good chances that wouldn't go in for us.
"We just need to keep on working. We're going to be without many players who are going to be away on international duty.
"When they come back on Thursday and Friday, we'll be more than ready for the next game."
Line-ups
Southampton
- 31Boruc
- 22Chambers
- 23Shaw
- 18CorkSubstituted forWanyamaat 77'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 6José Fonte
- 5Lovren
- 8DavisSubstituted forRamírezat 45'minutes
- 4Schneiderlin
- 7LambertSubstituted forGallagherat 76'minutes
- 9Rodriguez
- 20Lallana
Substitutes
- 2Clyne
- 3Yoshida
- 10Ramírez
- 12Wanyama
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 25Gazzaniga
- 40Gallagher
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 38Flanagan
- 2Johnson
- 8GerrardBooked at 86mins
- 37Skrtel
- 5Agger
- 14HendersonBooked at 70mins
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forSterlingat 57'minutes
- 7Suárez
- 15SturridgeSubstituted forIago Aspasat 85'minutes
- 24Allen
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 4K Touré
- 9Iago Aspas
- 12Moses
- 20Cissokho
- 31Sterling
- 53Vilaça Teixeira
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 31,659
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Liverpool 3.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 0, Liverpool 3. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Jose Fonte (Southampton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Liverpool. Luis Suarez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Southampton).
Glen Johnson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Southampton).
Joe Allen (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dejan Lovren (Southampton).
Iago Aspas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Lallana (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Gerrard (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Iago Aspas replaces Daniel Sturridge.
Booking
Victor Wanyama (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Victor Wanyama (Southampton).
Luis Suarez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sam Gallagher (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Agger (Liverpool).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
Foul by Victor Wanyama (Southampton).
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Victor Wanyama replaces Jack Cork.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Sam Gallagher replaces Rickie Lambert.
Attempt missed. Luis Suarez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Artur Boruc.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Artur Boruc.
Attempt saved. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Allen.
Jack Cork (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).
Booking
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Shaw (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suarez.
Gastón Ramírez (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.