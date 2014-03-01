Match ends, Hull City 1, Newcastle United 4.
Hull City 1-4 Newcastle United
-
- From the section Football
Newcastle boss Alan Pardew was sent off for headbutting Hull's David Meyler as United claimed a comfortable victory.
Pardew clashed with Meyler after the City midfielder collided with him in an attempt to retrieve the ball to take a throw-in.
Earlier, Moussa Sissoko's powerful finish and Loic Remy's run on to Maynor Figueroa's backpass put United ahead.
Curtis Davies's header got Hull back in it, but Sissoko tapped in a rebound and Vurnon Anita did likewise to seal it.
Newcastle had gone four games and four goals without a win before last week's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa, but this second consecutive success was overshadowed by the actions of their manager.
With his side 3-1 up and in control, Pardew, who was banned for two matches in 2012 for pushing an assistant referee, was angered when Meyler shoved past him in his bid to gather the ball.
The pair came together, with Pardew pushing his head into the face of the Tigers player. A melee followed and, after the crowd was dispersed, Meyler was booked and Pardew dismissed.
That the stupidity of their manager - who later apologised - will take the headlines is harsh on a Newcastle side that capitalised on the errors and profligacy of their hosts to earn a first league win over Hull for 24 years.
Hull, who are now without a victory in their past four home league games, actually had the better chances of an open first half, but went to the break two goals behind thanks to a combination of wasted chances and defensive mistakes.
After Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul pulled off a brilliant double save to deny Alex Bruce - first from a header, then on the line from the follow-up - the visitors immediately went up the other end to open the scoring.
The excellent Cheick Tiote sprayed the ball cross-field to Remy, who was able to feed the overlapping Mathieu Debuchy. A cut-back from the byeline was met by Sissoko's strike high to Allan McGregor's left.
Hull had previously tried in vain to pierce the Newcastle defence with balls from the deep, but, on going behind, they began to look more potent.
Nikica Jelavic and Ahmed Elmohamady both failed to find the target with headers from close range, while Jelavic struck the bar with a free-kick.
But, with those chances gone, Hull fell further behind thanks to Figueroa's mistake. A back-pass from the halfway line had nowhere near enough power to reach McGregor, who rushed out of his area only for Remy to push the ball past him and finish into an empty net.
Hull were able to respond immediately after the break, Davies flicking in as Krul rashly attempted to claim Tom Huddlestone's free-kick through a crowd of players.
Given the nature of the first half, it seemed as though Hull were primed to continue the fightback, but, instead, another home mistake followed.
A poorly-worked free-kick on the halfway line allowed Newcastle to break, with Yoan Gouffran's shot parried into the path of Sissoko for a simple second.
With the contest effectively over, Pardew provided the main drama then watched from the stand as Anita finished at the back post after McGregor pushed Paul Dummett's effort into his path.
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 27El Mohamady
- 2Rosenior
- 3FigueroaSubstituted forKorenat 62'minutes
- 4Bruce
- 6DaviesSubstituted forChesterat 86'minutes
- 14LivermoreSubstituted forAlukoat 62'minutes
- 8HuddlestoneBooked at 81mins
- 21Long
- 18JelavicBooked at 53mins
- 7MeylerBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 5Chester
- 10Koren
- 17Boyd
- 20Sagbo
- 22Harper
- 24Aluko
- 29Quinn
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 26Debuchy
- 36Dummett
- 24TiotéBooked at 29mins
- 6Williamson
- 13Yanga-MbiwaBooked at 35mins
- 7Sissoko
- 8Anita
- 14Remy
- 18de JongSubstituted forGoslingat 90'minutes
- 11Gouffran
Substitutes
- 9Cissé
- 15Gosling
- 19Haidara
- 22Marveaux
- 23Ameobi
- 27Taylor
- 42Alnwick
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 24,903
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Newcastle United 4.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 1, Newcastle United 4. Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Dan Gosling.
Attempt blocked. James Chester (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt blocked. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Tioté.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Dan Gosling replaces Luuk de Jong.
Attempt missed. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Rosenior.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. James Chester replaces Curtis Davies because of an injury.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Booking
Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Luuk de Jong (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michael Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Robert Koren (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michael Williamson.
Booking
David Meyler (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Williamson with a headed pass.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt saved. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Shane Long (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.
Hand ball by Shane Long (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Sone Aluko replaces Jake Livermore.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Robert Koren replaces Maynor Figueroa.
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathieu Debuchy following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dummett with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.