Premier League
Hull1Newcastle4

Hull City 1-4 Newcastle United

By Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport

Alan Pardew clashes with David Meyler

Newcastle boss Alan Pardew was sent off for headbutting Hull's David Meyler as United claimed a comfortable victory.

Pardew clashed with Meyler after the City midfielder collided with him in an attempt to retrieve the ball to take a throw-in.

Earlier, Moussa Sissoko's powerful finish and Loic Remy's run on to Maynor Figueroa's backpass put United ahead.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Pardew apologises for headbutt

Curtis Davies's header got Hull back in it, but Sissoko tapped in a rebound and Vurnon Anita did likewise to seal it.

Newcastle had gone four games and four goals without a win before last week's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa, but this second consecutive success was overshadowed by the actions of their manager.

With his side 3-1 up and in control, Pardew, who was banned for two matches in 2012 for pushing an assistant referee, was angered when Meyler shoved past him in his bid to gather the ball.

The pair came together, with Pardew pushing his head into the face of the Tigers player. A melee followed and, after the crowd was dispersed, Meyler was booked and Pardew dismissed.

That the stupidity of their manager - who later apologised - will take the headlines is harsh on a Newcastle side that capitalised on the errors and profligacy of their hosts to earn a first league win over Hull for 24 years.

Hull, who are now without a victory in their past four home league games, actually had the better chances of an open first half, but went to the break two goals behind thanks to a combination of wasted chances and defensive mistakes.

After Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul pulled off a brilliant double save to deny Alex Bruce - first from a header, then on the line from the follow-up - the visitors immediately went up the other end to open the scoring.

The excellent Cheick Tiote sprayed the ball cross-field to Remy, who was able to feed the overlapping Mathieu Debuchy. A cut-back from the byeline was met by Sissoko's strike high to Allan McGregor's left.

Hull had previously tried in vain to pierce the Newcastle defence with balls from the deep, but, on going behind, they began to look more potent.

Nikica Jelavic and Ahmed Elmohamady both failed to find the target with headers from close range, while Jelavic struck the bar with a free-kick.

But, with those chances gone, Hull fell further behind thanks to Figueroa's mistake. A back-pass from the halfway line had nowhere near enough power to reach McGregor, who rushed out of his area only for Remy to push the ball past him and finish into an empty net.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Bruce accepts Pardew apology

Hull were able to respond immediately after the break, Davies flicking in as Krul rashly attempted to claim Tom Huddlestone's free-kick through a crowd of players.

Given the nature of the first half, it seemed as though Hull were primed to continue the fightback, but, instead, another home mistake followed.

A poorly-worked free-kick on the halfway line allowed Newcastle to break, with Yoan Gouffran's shot parried into the path of Sissoko for a simple second.

With the contest effectively over, Pardew provided the main drama then watched from the stand as Anita finished at the back post after McGregor pushed Paul Dummett's effort into his path.

Line-ups

Hull

  • 1McGregor
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 2Rosenior
  • 3FigueroaSubstituted forKorenat 62'minutes
  • 4Bruce
  • 6DaviesSubstituted forChesterat 86'minutes
  • 14LivermoreSubstituted forAlukoat 62'minutes
  • 8HuddlestoneBooked at 81mins
  • 21Long
  • 18JelavicBooked at 53mins
  • 7MeylerBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 5Chester
  • 10Koren
  • 17Boyd
  • 20Sagbo
  • 22Harper
  • 24Aluko
  • 29Quinn

Newcastle

  • 1Krul
  • 26Debuchy
  • 36Dummett
  • 24TiotéBooked at 29mins
  • 6Williamson
  • 13Yanga-MbiwaBooked at 35mins
  • 7Sissoko
  • 8Anita
  • 14Remy
  • 18de JongSubstituted forGoslingat 90'minutes
  • 11Gouffran

Substitutes

  • 9Cissé
  • 15Gosling
  • 19Haidara
  • 22Marveaux
  • 23Ameobi
  • 27Taylor
  • 42Alnwick
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
24,903

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Hull City 1, Newcastle United 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Newcastle United 4.

Goal!

Goal! Hull City 1, Newcastle United 4. Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Dan Gosling.

Attempt blocked. James Chester (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

Attempt blocked. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Tioté.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Dan Gosling replaces Luuk de Jong.

Attempt missed. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Rosenior.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. James Chester replaces Curtis Davies because of an injury.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Paul Dummett.

Booking

Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

Luuk de Jong (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).

Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michael Williamson.

Attempt blocked. Robert Koren (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michael Williamson.

Booking

David Meyler (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Williamson with a headed pass.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

Attempt saved. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.

Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).

Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).

Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Shane Long (Hull City).

Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.

Hand ball by Shane Long (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Sone Aluko replaces Jake Livermore.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Robert Koren replaces Maynor Figueroa.

Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mathieu Debuchy following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dummett with a cross.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Ahmed Elmohamady.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea28196352223063
2Liverpool28185573353859
3Arsenal28185552282459
4Man City26183569274257
5Tottenham2715573633350
6Everton27139538271148
7Man Utd27136843311245
8Newcastle28134113739-243
9Southampton2810993835339
10West Ham2887133135-431
11Hull2886143035-530
12Stoke2879122842-1430
13Swansea2777133640-428
14Aston Villa2777132737-1028
15Norwich2777132039-1928
16Crystal Palace2682161836-1826
17West Brom27413103139-825
18Sunderland2666142642-1624
19Cardiff2757151948-2922
20Fulham2863192862-3421
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story