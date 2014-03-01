Southport 3-0 Dartford

Jason Walker marked his debut with a goal as Southport comfortably beat Dartford to ease their relegation fears in the Conference Premier.

Danny Hattersley poked Southport into a 12th-minute lead from close range after good set-up play by Osayamen Osawe.

Walker, who joined the club this week on loan from Forest Green Rovers, made it 2-0 on 71 minutes with a header from inside the area.

Osawe sealed the points from close range 12 minutes from time.

Dartford manager Tony Burman told BBC Radio Kent:

"We were in the game until the second goal. Second half we took the game to Southport, but we were just not organised for the breakaway.

"The guys who came on did well enough. When we were 1-0 down we took the game to Southport and we got no reward.

"We've had a go, we lost the three points on offer and we move on. It's tight enough at that end of the table and the league we're in is the five teams at the bottom of the table. We've got to finish top of that league."