Match ends, Southport 3, Dartford 0.
Southport 3-0 Dartford
Jason Walker marked his debut with a goal as Southport comfortably beat Dartford to ease their relegation fears in the Conference Premier.
Danny Hattersley poked Southport into a 12th-minute lead from close range after good set-up play by Osayamen Osawe.
Walker, who joined the club this week on loan from Forest Green Rovers, made it 2-0 on 71 minutes with a header from inside the area.
Osawe sealed the points from close range 12 minutes from time.
Dartford manager Tony Burman told BBC Radio Kent:
"We were in the game until the second goal. Second half we took the game to Southport, but we were just not organised for the breakaway.
"The guys who came on did well enough. When we were 1-0 down we took the game to Southport and we got no reward.
"We've had a go, we lost the three points on offer and we move on. It's tight enough at that end of the table and the league we're in is the five teams at the bottom of the table. We've got to finish top of that league."
Line-ups
Southport
- 1Hurst
- 20Fitzpatrick
- 5Flynn
- 7NsialaSubstituted forChallonerat 83'minutes
- 6Brown
- 10Ledsham
- 18George
- 27O'Sullivan
- 15HattersleySubstituted forBrodieat 85'minutes
- 9WalkerSubstituted forMukendiat 85'minutes
- 21Osawe
Substitutes
- 25Brodie
- 8Mukendi
- 12Challoner
- 19Wimmer
- 16Joyce
Dartford
- 1Julian
- 38McAuley
- 14Mitchell-KingSubstituted forClarkat 27'minutes
- 6Cornhill
- 31Stevenson
- 20Burns
- 30WoodyardSubstituted forSuarezat 64'minutes
- 15Collier
- 10BradbrookSubstituted forNobleat 53'minutes
- 40Wall
- 11Harris
Substitutes
- 5Clark
- 24Wellham
- 19Swallow
- 8Noble
- 37Suarez
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 1,041
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southport 3, Dartford 0.
Foul by Vinny Mukendi (Southport).
Kenny Clark (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Foul by Vinny Mukendi (Southport).
Alex Wall (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Lee Noble (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Richard Brodie replaces Danny Hattersley.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Vinny Mukendi replaces Jason Walker.
Offside, Dartford. Alex Wall tries a through ball, but Alex Wall is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Southport. Matthew Challoner replaces Aristote Nsiala because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Danny Harris (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Southport.
Attempt saved. Jason Walker (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Karl Ledsham (Southport) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John O'Sullivan.
Corner, Southport.
Attempt saved. Danny Hattersley (Southport) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Southport 3, Dartford 0. Osayamen Osawe (Southport) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Walker with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Jason Walker (Southport) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John O'Sullivan.
Corner, Southport.
Attempt missed. Jason Walker (Southport) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Max Cornhill (Dartford).
Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Southport 2, Dartford 0. Jason Walker (Southport) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Brown with a cross.
Corner, Dartford.
Foul by John O'Sullivan (Southport).
Nathan Collier (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Foul by Danny Harris (Dartford).
Danny Hattersley (Southport) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Mikel Suarez replaces Alex Woodyard.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Southport).
Danny Harris (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Osayamen Osawe (Southport) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Osayamen Osawe (Southport) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Corner, Southport.
Corner, Southport.
Foul by Danny Hattersley (Southport).
Lee Noble (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Corner, Dartford.
Attempt saved. Alex Wall (Dartford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.