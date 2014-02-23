Euro 2016: Scotland open campaign in Germany

Scotland will begin their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign away to Group D favourites Germany on Sunday 7 September.

Group rivals Republic of Ireland start their campaign on the same day away to Georgia.

In the final qualifier, Scotland are away to group minnows and international football newcomers Gibraltar, with the Republic away to Poland.

The final games are on 11 October 2015 ahead of the finals in France.

After travelling to face three-times Euro winners Germany, Gordon Strachan's Scots welcome Georgia for their first home match on Saturday 11 October.

Venues for the matches have yet to be decided, but Gibraltar will play all of their home matches in Portugal.

Full fixture list (all kick-offs in UK time)

Sunday 7 September: Germany v Scotland (19.45)

Saturday 11 October: Scotland v Georgia (17:00)

Tuesday 14 October: Poland v Scotland (19:45)

Friday 14 November: Scotland v Republic of Ireland (19.45)

Sunday 29 March 2015: Scotland v Gibraltar (17:00)

Saturday 13 June 2015: Republic of Ireland v Scotland (17:00)

Friday 4 September 2015: Georgia v Scotland (17:00)

Monday 7 September 2015: Scotland v Germany (19:45)

Thursday 8 October 2015: Scotland v Poland (19:45)

Sunday 11 October 2015: Gibraltar v Scotland (19:45)