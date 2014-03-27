Close menu
National League
BraintreeBraintree Town2NuneatonNuneaton Borough1

Braintree Town 2-1 Nuneaton Town

Dan Holman

Braintree netted twice in the first 17 minutes to beat Conference Premier promotion rivals Nuneaton Town and record their third win in six days.

After Boro defender Theo Streete's eighth-minute own goal, Dan Holman doubled Braintree's lead with a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Dave Hibbert got one back 20 minutes from time with a left-foot 20-yarder.

But Braintree held on to secure all three points, climbing above their opponents into fifth place.

Braintree's winning run started on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Aldershot, before Tuesday night's 2-0 triumph at Welling United.

This was Nuneaton's second straight defeat since Boro boss Kevin Wilkin's departure to join fellow Conference Premier side Wrexham a week ago.

Nuneaton could have been further behind had Bermuda international keeper Dale Eve not made excellent stops on his debut to thwart Kenny Davis and Mulley just before half-time.

Wolves defender Jordan Cranston also made his Boro debut following his arrival on loan until the end of the season.

Line-ups

Braintree

  • 20Hamann
  • 3Habergham
  • 5Paine
  • 19Wells
  • 4Isaac
  • 11Sparkes
  • 26Mulley
  • 8Davis
  • 9Marks
  • 2Peters
  • 10HolmanSubstituted forJakubiakat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McDonald
  • 23Laurent
  • 12Daley
  • 27Jakubiak
  • 28Holdsworth

Nuneaton

  • 1Eve
  • 5Dean
  • 21Cranston
  • 4Cowan
  • 13SleathSubstituted forArmsonat 46'minutes
  • 20TrainerBooked at 82mins
  • 11Streete
  • 6WalkerSubstituted forTaylorat 46'minutes
  • 16York
  • 18PearsonSubstituted forAdamsat 67'minutes
  • 26Hibbert

Substitutes

  • 8Adams
  • 28Magri
  • 15Gordon
  • 7Armson
  • 17Taylor
Referee:
Wayne Barratt
Attendance:
802

Match Stats

Home TeamBraintreeAway TeamNuneaton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Braintree Town 2, Nuneaton Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Braintree Town 2, Nuneaton Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Braintree Town.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wes York (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kenny Davis (Braintree Town).

  6. Post update

    Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Braintree Town. Alex Jakubiak tries a through ball, but Alex Jakubiak is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Wes York (Nuneaton Town).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Booking

    Phil Trainer (Nuneaton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Phil Trainer (Nuneaton Town).

  12. Post update

    Daniel Sparkes (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Braintree Town.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Braintree Town. Alex Jakubiak replaces Dan Holman.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nuneaton Town.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Braintree Town.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dan Holman (Braintree Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Connor Taylor (Nuneaton Town).

  19. Post update

    Dean Wells (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dean Wells (Braintree Town) header from the right side of the box is saved. Assisted by Daniel Sparkes.

