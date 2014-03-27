Braintree Town 2-1 Nuneaton Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Braintree netted twice in the first 17 minutes to beat Conference Premier promotion rivals Nuneaton Town and record their third win in six days.

After Boro defender Theo Streete's eighth-minute own goal, Dan Holman doubled Braintree's lead with a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Dave Hibbert got one back 20 minutes from time with a left-foot 20-yarder.

Holman's haul Braintree top scorer Dan Holman's seventh goal in nine games took his tally to 11 for the season.

But Braintree held on to secure all three points, climbing above their opponents into fifth place.

Braintree's winning run started on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Aldershot, before Tuesday night's 2-0 triumph at Welling United.

This was Nuneaton's second straight defeat since Boro boss Kevin Wilkin's departure to join fellow Conference Premier side Wrexham a week ago.

Nuneaton could have been further behind had Bermuda international keeper Dale Eve not made excellent stops on his debut to thwart Kenny Davis and Mulley just before half-time.

Wolves defender Jordan Cranston also made his Boro debut following his arrival on loan until the end of the season.