Braintree Town 2-1 Nuneaton Town

Braintree netted twice in the first 17 minutes to beat Conference Premier promotion rivals Nuneaton Town and record their third win in six days.
After Boro defender Theo Streete's eighth-minute own goal, Dan Holman doubled Braintree's lead with a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.
Dave Hibbert got one back 20 minutes from time with a left-foot 20-yarder.
But Braintree held on to secure all three points, climbing above their opponents into fifth place.
Braintree's winning run started on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Aldershot, before Tuesday night's 2-0 triumph at Welling United.
This was Nuneaton's second straight defeat since Boro boss Kevin Wilkin's departure to join fellow Conference Premier side Wrexham a week ago.
Nuneaton could have been further behind had Bermuda international keeper Dale Eve not made excellent stops on his debut to thwart Kenny Davis and Mulley just before half-time.
Wolves defender Jordan Cranston also made his Boro debut following his arrival on loan until the end of the season.
Line-ups
Braintree
- 20Hamann
- 3Habergham
- 5Paine
- 19Wells
- 4Isaac
- 11Sparkes
- 26Mulley
- 8Davis
- 9Marks
- 2Peters
- 10HolmanSubstituted forJakubiakat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McDonald
- 23Laurent
- 12Daley
- 27Jakubiak
- 28Holdsworth
Nuneaton
- 1Eve
- 5Dean
- 21Cranston
- 4Cowan
- 13SleathSubstituted forArmsonat 46'minutes
- 20TrainerBooked at 82mins
- 11Streete
- 6WalkerSubstituted forTaylorat 46'minutes
- 16York
- 18PearsonSubstituted forAdamsat 67'minutes
- 26Hibbert
Substitutes
- 8Adams
- 28Magri
- 15Gordon
- 7Armson
- 17Taylor
- Referee:
- Wayne Barratt
- Attendance:
- 802
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Braintree Town 2, Nuneaton Town 1.
Post update
Corner, Braintree Town.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wes York (Nuneaton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Kenny Davis (Braintree Town).
Post update
Theo Streete (Nuneaton Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Offside, Braintree Town. Alex Jakubiak tries a through ball, but Alex Jakubiak is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Wes York (Nuneaton Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Sparkes (Braintree Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Phil Trainer (Nuneaton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Phil Trainer (Nuneaton Town).
Post update
Daniel Sparkes (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Corner, Braintree Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Alex Jakubiak replaces Dan Holman.
Post update
Corner, Nuneaton Town.
Post update
Corner, Braintree Town.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dan Holman (Braintree Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Post update
Foul by Connor Taylor (Nuneaton Town).
Post update
Dean Wells (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dean Wells (Braintree Town) header from the right side of the box is saved. Assisted by Daniel Sparkes.