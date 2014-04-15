League One
Crawley2Tranmere0

Crawley Town 2-0 Tranmere Rovers

Matt Tubbs

Goals from Matt Tubbs and Gwion Edwards sealed victory for Crawley and heaped more pressure on Tranmere Rovers.

The results means Rovers remain only three points above the League One relegation zone with four games left.

The visitors had chances but Matthew Pennington's header and Max Power's shot were kept out by Paul Jones before Tubbs curled in a free-kick.

Jake Cassidy was denied by Jones when one on one before Edwards sealed it, poking past keeper Owain Fon Williams.

Tranmere Rovers caretaker manager John McMahon told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"Too many players were poor in the first half, without naming names. The performance levels need to improve if we're going to get anything from games.

"We've created our own problems by giving the ball away too easily and by the ball not sticking. There were a lot of needless mistakes that we need to improve on.

"Overall, we've probably had the better opportunities. In the second half we looked a lot better and looked like we could score at any time, but you leave yourself vulnerable late in the game."

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1JonesBooked at 64mins
  • 4Connolly
  • 3SadlerBooked at 90mins
  • 10DrurySubstituted forEdwardsat 76'minutes
  • 5McFadzean
  • 12Walsh
  • 21Jones
  • 15Bulman
  • 14Proctor
  • 18TubbsSubstituted forTorresat 60'minutes
  • 11SimpsonSubstituted forDickerat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Essam
  • 8Torres
  • 9Fallon
  • 19Monakana
  • 25Maddison
  • 26Edwards
  • 28Dicker

Tranmere

  • 1Williams
  • 29Pennington
  • 23Ridehalgh
  • 17Power
  • 4Taylor
  • 5Goodison
  • 15KirbySubstituted forRoweat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Jennings
  • 26Akpa-Akpro
  • 14Cassidy
  • 20BrownSubstituted forStocktonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Holmes
  • 12Rowe
  • 16Stockton
  • 24Morris
  • 28Boland
  • 32Arthurworrey
  • 33Mooney
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
3,443

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamTranmere
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 0.

Booking

James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Ian Goodison (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).

Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ian Goodison.

Goal!

Goal! Crawley Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 0. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Dicker.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Gary Dicker replaces Josh Simpson.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Rowe replaces Jake Kirby.

Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Sergio Torres (Crawley Town).

Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Gwion Edwards replaces Andy Drury.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Cole Stockton replaces Junior Brown.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Junior Brown (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Attempt missed. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Paul Jones (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers).

Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Matt Tubbs.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Michael Jones.

Attempt blocked. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 15th April 2014

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42289576255193
2Brentford42269766372987
3Leyton Orient422311878393980
4Rotherham422213777492879
5Preston422116563402379
6Peterborough422141764541067
7Swindon42179165954560
8MK Dons42177185857158
9Port Vale42176195770-1357
10Walsall421414144543256
11Sheff Utd411511154243-156
12Crawley411313154449-552
13Bradford421117145251150
14Bristol City421117146464050
15Coventry421611157172-149
16Gillingham42146225574-1948
17Oldham411211184657-1147
18Colchester421113184859-1146
19Tranmere421210205173-2246
20Notts County42134255974-1543
21Carlisle411110204167-2643
22Crewe421110214978-2943
23Shrewsbury42914193852-1441
24Stevenage42109234264-2239
View full League One table

