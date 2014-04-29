Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Carlisle United 0.
Crawley Town 0-0 Carlisle United
Carlisle's draw at Crawley took their League One relegation fight to the final day, where they must beat Wolves and hope other results go their way.
In a tight first half, Carlisle started like the side with much more to play for, but could not create an opening.
Crawley's Jamie Proctor was sent clean through just after the break, but was too ponderous and saw his effort saved.
Shortly after, Carlisle midfielder Liam Noble went closest to a breakthrough when his 20-yard shot struck the bar.
To have any chance of avoiding the drop, the Cumbrians must become just the third team to defeat champions Wolves on their home patch in the league this season.
If Crewe draw or Tranmere win, Carlisle will be relegated regardless.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 4Connolly
- 3Sadler
- 10Drury
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 90mins
- 12Walsh
- 8Torres
- 15Bulman
- 14Proctor
- 18TubbsBooked at 76mins
- 26Edwards
Substitutes
- 6Essam
- 9Fallon
- 19Monakana
- 25Maddison
- 28Dicker
- 33Isaacs
- 34Richefond
Carlisle
- 18PickfordBooked at 90mins
- 19Symington
- 4Chantler
- 28Brown
- 23O'Hanlon
- 39ChimbondaSubstituted forByrneat 68'minutes
- 16PottsBooked at 90mins
- 21BerrettBooked at 86mins
- 29GuySubstituted forDempseyat 80'minutes
- 7Amoo
- 8NobleSubstituted forMeppen-Walterat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Robson
- 20Fleming
- 24Redmond
- 25Byrne
- 30Meppen-Walter
- 31Pearson
- 32Dempsey
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 3,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Carlisle United 0.
Booking
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordan Pickford (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Brad Potts (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Sergio Torres (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Potts (Carlisle United).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by James Berrett.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Attempt saved. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by James Berrett.
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Courtney Meppen-Walter replaces Liam Noble.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town).
Brad Potts (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
James Berrett (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Sergio Torres (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Berrett (Carlisle United).
Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Drury (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Kyle Dempsey replaces Lewis Guy.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Chris Chantler (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Byrne (Carlisle United).
Booking
Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).
Chris Chantler (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Chris Chantler.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by David Symington.
Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad Potts (Carlisle United).