League One
Crawley0Carlisle0

Crawley Town 0-0 Carlisle United

Graham Kavanagh

Carlisle's draw at Crawley took their League One relegation fight to the final day, where they must beat Wolves and hope other results go their way.

In a tight first half, Carlisle started like the side with much more to play for, but could not create an opening.

Crawley's Jamie Proctor was sent clean through just after the break, but was too ponderous and saw his effort saved.

Shortly after, Carlisle midfielder Liam Noble went closest to a breakthrough when his 20-yard shot struck the bar.

To have any chance of avoiding the drop, the Cumbrians must become just the third team to defeat champions Wolves on their home patch in the league this season.

If Crewe draw or Tranmere win, Carlisle will be relegated regardless.

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 4Connolly
  • 3Sadler
  • 10Drury
  • 5McFadzeanBooked at 90mins
  • 12Walsh
  • 8Torres
  • 15Bulman
  • 14Proctor
  • 18TubbsBooked at 76mins
  • 26Edwards

Substitutes

  • 6Essam
  • 9Fallon
  • 19Monakana
  • 25Maddison
  • 28Dicker
  • 33Isaacs
  • 34Richefond

Carlisle

  • 18PickfordBooked at 90mins
  • 19Symington
  • 4Chantler
  • 28Brown
  • 23O'Hanlon
  • 39ChimbondaSubstituted forByrneat 68'minutes
  • 16PottsBooked at 90mins
  • 21BerrettBooked at 86mins
  • 29GuySubstituted forDempseyat 80'minutes
  • 7Amoo
  • 8NobleSubstituted forMeppen-Walterat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Robson
  • 20Fleming
  • 24Redmond
  • 25Byrne
  • 30Meppen-Walter
  • 31Pearson
  • 32Dempsey
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
3,271

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Carlisle United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Carlisle United 0.

Booking

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jordan Pickford (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Courtney Meppen-Walter (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Brad Potts (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Sergio Torres (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad Potts (Carlisle United).

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by James Berrett.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

Attempt saved. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by James Berrett.

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Courtney Meppen-Walter replaces Liam Noble.

Foul by Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town).

Brad Potts (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

James Berrett (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.

Sergio Torres (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Berrett (Carlisle United).

Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).

Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Dempsey (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Drury (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Kyle Dempsey replaces Lewis Guy.

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Chris Chantler (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sam Byrne (Carlisle United).

Booking

Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).

Chris Chantler (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Chris Chantler.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by David Symington.

Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad Potts (Carlisle United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves4530105863155100
2Brentford452710870432791
3Preston452316671442785
4Leyton Orient4524111082443883
5Rotherham452314884572783
6Peterborough452341872581473
7Swindon45199176257566
8Sheff Utd451713154645164
9MK Dons45179196262060
10Port Vale45186215973-1460
11Walsall451416154948158
12Bristol City451318146966357
13Bradford451317155553256
14Crawley451414174753-656
15Oldham451413184958-955
16Gillingham45157235978-1952
17Coventry451613167375-251
18Colchester451214195261-950
19Notts County45154266376-1349
20Crewe451212215279-2748
21Tranmere451211225177-2647
22Carlisle451112224373-3045
23Stevenage45119254670-2442
24Shrewsbury45914224364-2141
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story