Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, FC Dnipro 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 FC Dnipro (agg: 3-2)
Tottenham produced a stunning comeback to beat Ukrainian visitors FC Dnipro and reach the Europa League last 16 on a dramatic night at White Hart Lane.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Spurs' task became tougher when Dnipro's Roman Zozulya headed in an away goal.
Spurs, needing at least three goals to progress, were handed a lifeline by Christian Eriksen's precise free-kick.
But, after Zozulya was sent off for a headbutt, Emmanuel Adebayor's two close-range finishes saw Spurs advance.
Tottenham will face Portuguese leaders Benfica, beaten Europa League finalists against Chelsea last season, in the next stage.
However, with almost an hour gone of the second leg at White Hart Lane, Tim Sherwood's side looked set to become the latest Premier League team to suffer in European competition.
None of their English top-flight rivals won their Champions League last 16 first legs, while Swansea were eliminated from the Europa League earlier on Thursday.
Spurs appeared on course to continue the negative trend - until their fortunes dramatically changed in a manic second-half spell. Tottenham scored all three goals inside 13 minutes, with Zozulya's moment of madness sandwiched between.
Inexplicably, the Ukraine forward headbutted Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen, after a number of previous confrontations between the pair, as Dnipro defended a home free-kick while leading 2-1 in the tie.
Zozulya was instantly dismissed by referee Antony Gautier in the middle of a furious exchange between both sets of players in the Dnipro penalty area.
More importantly, it stoked up the Spurs crowd and swung the momentum in their team's favour.
They instantly took advantage of the numerical advantage as Eriksen whipped in a dangerous cross from the left which allowed Adebayor to poke in.
Four minutes later, the Togo striker put Spurs ahead in the tie for the first time by controlling Zeki Fryers' long ball on his chest and calmly stroking past Dnipro goalkeeper Denys Boyko.
The manner in which Spurs celebrated, with a jubilant Sherwood fist-pumping the air as he raced down the touchline, showed the relief that had been lifted inside White Hart Lane.
All the drama came after a frustrating first half, when Tottenham dominated possession without testing the Dnipro keeper.
Sherwood's side went into the match on the back of two successive defeats following their loss in Ukraine and a disappointing reverse at Premier League strugglers Norwich on Sunday.
Ahead of kick-off, Sherwood insisted his team were not going to "crawl into a corner and hide" and backed them to start positively.
True to their manager's word, Spurs made a high-tempo start as they attempted to make an early breakthrough, pinning back the visitors in their own half.
But their failure to score early, against a Dnipro side content to play with 10 men behind the ball before breaking at pace on the counter attack, created a tense atmosphere.
Even after the home team's comeback, the Ukrainians knew that a second away goal would see them progress.
They almost stunned Spurs when Yevhen Konoplyanka, who was a January transfer target for Liverpool, forced alert Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris into a crucial injury-time save.
But the hosts held on to deny Dnipro's ex-Spurs boss Juande Ramos on his return to his former club.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 25Lloris
- 16Naughton
- 35Fryers
- 30Guimarães CordeiroBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBentalebat 76'minutes
- 20DawsonBooked at 90mins
- 5VertonghenBooked at 59mins
- 17TownsendSubstituted forLennonat 85'minutes
- 19Dembélé
- 9SoldadoSubstituted forKaneat 88'minutes
- 10Adebayor
- 23Eriksen
Substitutes
- 7Lennon
- 8Paulinho
- 21Chadli
- 24Friedel
- 37Kane
- 42Bentaleb
- 51Veljkovic
Dnipropetrovsk
- 71Boyko
- 44FedetskiySubstituted forKulakovat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Strinic
- 29RotanBooked at 89mins
- 3Mazuch
- 14Cheberyachko
- 99Nascimento
- 6KankavaSubstituted forSeleznyovat 70'minutes
- 18ZozulyaBooked at 62mins
- 8de Paula
- 10Konoplyanka
Substitutes
- 7Kulakov
- 9N Kalinic
- 11Seleznyov
- 16Lastuvka
- 20Vilela Gama
- 23Silva Bacelar
- 89Polytilo
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, FC Dnipro 1.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Denys Kulakov (FC Dnipro).
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Dnipro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur).
Giuliano (FC Dnipro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, FC Dnipro. Denys Kulakov tries a through ball, but Matheus is caught offside.
Booking
Ruslan Rotan (FC Dnipro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ruslan Rotan (FC Dnipro).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane replaces Roberto Soldado.
Offside, FC Dnipro. Yevhen Konoplyanka tries a through ball, but Evgen Seleznyov is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Dnipro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Strinic.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Dnipro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Aaron Lennon replaces Andros Townsend.
Foul by Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ruslan Rotan (FC Dnipro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Dnipro. Denys Kulakov replaces Artem Fedetskiy.
Attempt saved. Evgen Seleznyov (FC Dnipro) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Strinic.
Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Foul by Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ruslan Rotan (FC Dnipro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ondrej Mazuch (FC Dnipro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nabil Bentaleb replaces Sandro.
Hand ball by Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Offside, FC Dnipro. Giuliano tries a through ball, but Evgen Seleznyov is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Dnipro. Evgen Seleznyov replaces Jaba Kankava.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, FC Dnipro 1. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezekiel Fryers.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Dnipro) because of an injury.
Foul by Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Dnipro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, FC Dnipro 1. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Attempt missed. Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a set piece situation.