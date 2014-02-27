Jake Hyde: Barnet striker sidelined by hamstring injury

Barnet's top-scorer Jake Hyde faces up to six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

The 23-year-old striker picked up the injury during his team's 2-1 win against Forest Green and is expected to be out for at least a month.

Hyde has scored 11 goals this season for the Bees, who are chasing promotion from the Conference Premier.

With Luisma Villa also injured, Barnet have recalled John Nurse from his loan spell at Farnborough.