Yeovil Town 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Ishmael Miller scored both goals as lowly Yeovil beat 10-man Sheffield Wednesday to stretch their unbeaten run in the Championship to five matches.
Miller scored either side of half-time as the Glovers, who are two points from safety, made it back-to-back wins at home for the first time this season.
Jacques Maghoma and Glenn Loovens went close for Wednesday, who had Sam Hutchinson sent off for two bookings.
Defeat brought an end to the Owls' nine-game unbeaten run away from home.
The visitors were the first to threaten when Maghoma's strike was palmed away by Marek Stech in the Yeovil goal.
Miller looked dangerous from the outset and forced a good save from Wednesday goalkeeper Damian Martinez before having a goal ruled out for offside.
And four minutes before half-time he broke the deadlock, latching on to Tom Lawrence's flick before driving the ball home.
Six minutes after the restart, Miller doubled his team's advantage with an unstoppable 20-yard strike to take his tally for the season to seven goals.
Loovens headed over late on as Wednesday looked to reduce the deficit, but their misery was compounded when Hutchinson was dismissed for two bookable offences inside the final six minutes.
Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson speaking to BBC Somerset:
"It was a super win, we had a lot of commitment out there and a lot of effort, Sheffield Wednesday are in a rich vein of form themselves.
"It's nice to now be five games undefeated, three draws and two wins, with a home game coming up against Ipswich on Tuesday. It's still very tight with all the other teams getting results as well,
"Charlton would have had a little bit of a panic attack today when the look at the results. We're certainly here now; we've even dragged a couple more teams slightly nearer to us as well,
"So it put more than just four teams, it's probably more like six or seven now, in the fight at the bottom there. Proud of the boys today because they played to the game plan with a lot of commitment and courage."
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Stuart Gray:
"I thought we bossed the game in the first 10 minutes without really threatening the goalkeeper.
"We had good possession and got into some good areas, but then, whether we thought it was going to be easy or whatever, Yeovil showed the fighting spirit that you do when you're in the bottom three.
"They thoroughly deserved the win; we didn't win enough one-against-one battles and I'm just disappointed with an under-par performance - our passing was really poor."
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 1Stech
- 2Ayling
- 3McAllister
- 4Edwards
- 5Webster
- 15Duffy
- 20HolmesSubstituted forGrantat 67'minutes
- 8Palazuelos
- 27MillerSubstituted forDawsonat 71'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 9HayterSubstituted forMorganat 86'minutes
- 11Lawrence
Substitutes
- 7Dawson
- 18Lanzoni
- 23Grant
- 24Dunn
- 26Ofori-Twumasi
- 29Morgan
- 31Lundstram
Sheff Wed
- 26Martinez
- 22PalmerBooked at 24mins
- 17Helan
- 40GardnerBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 54'minutes
- 36LoovensBooked at 90mins
- 8Onyewu
- 18MaguireSubstituted forNuhiuat 53'minutes
- 41HutchinsonBooked at 89mins
- 42Best
- 14CokeSubstituted forAfobeat 69'minutes
- 10Maghoma
Substitutes
- 2Buxton
- 11Johnson
- 13Davies
- 25Lavery
- 28Afobe
- 32Llera
- 34Nuhiu
- Referee:
- Darren Sheldrake
- Attendance:
- 6,251
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Byron Webster tries a through ball, but Joel Grant is caught offside.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday).
Kevin Dawson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).
Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Shane Duffy (Yeovil Town) because of an injury.
Damián Martinez (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Duffy (Yeovil Town).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Adam Morgan (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Adam Morgan replaces James Hayter.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match James Hayter (Yeovil Town) because of an injury.
Booking
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
James Hayter (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kevin Dawson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Damián Martinez following a set piece situation.
Offside, Yeovil Town. James Hayter tries a through ball, but Joel Grant is caught offside.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Tom Lawrence tries a through ball, but James Hayter is caught offside.
Offside, Yeovil Town. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Joel Grant is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Hayter with a headed pass.
Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).
Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Oguchi Onyewu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Grant (Yeovil Town).
Attempt blocked. Jacques Maghoma (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Kevin Dawson replaces Ishmael Miller.
Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jermaine Johnson with a cross.